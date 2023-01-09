Dubai: Audi Sport Performance Week will commence at popular cars and coffee stop, Cars Cafe, on Monday, organiser said in a press release. The venue will also be hosting live viewings of the 2023 Dakar Rally from Saudi Arabia.
Access is limited to those with 24H Hankook race tickets, which is set to be held over the coming weekend.
Making a guest appearance at the cafe will be the iconic 1985 Audi Sport Quattro, alongside the RS Q e-tron E2. Meanwhile, Audi’s RSQ e-tron E2 is competing in the 2023 Dakar Rally taking place in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. Car enthusiasts can get their pictures snapped with the iconic models.
In terms of technology, the Audi RS Q e-tron is the most sophisticated vehicle that Audi Sport has ever deployed in racing to date – making history in 2022 as the first electrically powered entry to win a stage of the race; in fact winning four full stages by the end of the rally. The new RS Q e-tron E2 is touted to achieve even more this year.
Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, expressed his enthusiasm “We are thrilled to be back here again with another Audi Sport week. Audi Sports had a fantastic start in 2022 with three stage wins at the Dakar Rally and a championship at the Hankook 24H Dubai race and we are hoping for even more outstanding results this year.
"We are looking forward to sharing this experience with the fans of the brand with the four rings at the Dubai Autodrome, where we will get the chance to live the action together.”