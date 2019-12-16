Image Credit:

Comedy collective VDesi Laughs is hosting a special showcase to shine the spotlight on aspiring comics in the UAE.

On December 18, the Live & On Air event, which will be hosted at the Clavichord, Signature 1 Hotel, Barsha Heights, will see aspiring comics get the opportunity to join Dubai’s veteran comedians, including Miqdaad Dohadwala, founder at VDesi Laughs, T-bone, founder at Comex, Yash Bhardwaj and Maher Barwany, amongst others on stage.

With stage time of 10-15 minutes given to every comic looking to participate, these talents will also have the opportunity to record 5-8 minutes of their act and have their set uploaded on their respective channels.