An exhibition celebrating DC Comics characters called The Art of DC - The Dawn of Superheroes will arrive at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, on November 1.

The show, which has been shown in Paris and London, will celebrate iconic superheroes and super villains such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Joker.

Highlights include a collection of costumes from major blockbuster DC films, such as the cape worn by Christopher Reeve in the Superman movies, plus the Wonder Woman outfit worn by Lynda Carter in the 1970s TV series. Fans will also be treated to rarely seen costumes and props from films directed by Zack Snyder, Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher and Christopher Nolan, including exclusive artworks from the Justice League film.

Open to fans of all ages, entry to the exhibition is Dh50, available at the mall’s customer service desks.