Popular Arab singer Assala Nasri will perform on the Main Stage at Global Village on February 25.
Nasri is a beloved Syrian star who is know for her powerhouse vocals. She debuted in 1991 with the release of the album ‘Law Ta’rafou’. The singer has since won multiple accolades and currently hosts the TV show ‘Soula’.
Nasri will serenade the audience with fan-favourites including ‘Bent Akaber’, ‘Shamekh’ and ‘Aktar’.
Radio presenter Khalid Ghanayem from ARN Al Arabiya 99FM will be on stage giving away prizes.
There are also two meet and greets with Nasri after the concert up for grabs, with winners being picked at random by ARN.
Access to the concert is free for Global Village entry ticket holders.