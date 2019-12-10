The run will cover three distances — 1km, 2.5km and 5km

They don’t call it ‘the merriest run’ for nothing. The annual Santa Run, where participants dress in Santa Claus costumes, will return to the Dubai Festival City on December 13.

The run will cover three distances — 1km, 2.5km and 5km. Set against the backdrop of the Dubai Creek and the city skyline, the run will go through the Dubai Festival City Promenade finishing at the Festive Market at the mall.

Registered participants will receive a free Santa T-shirt along with a Santa hat and beard. Participants are also encouraged to get creative and come in their own Santa costumes to stand a chance to win best dressed Santa prizes.