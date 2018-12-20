Indian stand-up comedian Amit Tandon will be returning to Dubai early next year for another round of laughs.
The Funny Side Up event will be held on January 25 at the Dubai College Auditorium. The night, which is expected to be a mix of English and Hindi, will see Tandon discussing everything, from marriage to politics, all with a dash of humour.
Tandon has also bagged a Netflix special that will drop in India on January 1, featuring comedians from 13 countries as part of the comedians of the world programming.
Early Bird tickets for his Dubai gig start at Dh118 and are available online. Doors for the comedy show open at 7pm for an 8.15pm start.