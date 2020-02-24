AllSaints-1582538731146
British fashion house AllSaints has announced a launch pad for local musicians and a chance to earn free studio time with a Dubai-based producer.

AllSaints ME Sessions will see live in-store performances by shortlisted musicians, following which a winner will be selected via public voting.

To be part of the shortlists, UAE-based artists can upload videos of their music to the dedicated AllSaints microsite until March 7. A line-up will be revealed on March 12, and then, for three consecutive Fridays (from March 20 to April 3), AllSaints will host live in-store performances at Mall of the Emirates to drive public voting. A winner will be decided on April 5.

The winner will secure exposure among the UAE’s music and culture community as well as work alongside a producer to record, produce and mix one song in-studio, and gain radio exposure as their air clips will be played on Dubai 92 and added to Anghami’s library. The winner will also land an AllSaints wardrobe worth Dh5,000.

