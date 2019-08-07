The singer will also put on a ‘special musical performance’ at the September event

Alicia Keys is coming to Dubai — but this time, she’s using her voice in more than one way.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer is going to join motivational speaker Tony Robbins and YouTuber Prince EA on September 3. Keys will both give a talk and deliver a special musical performance for those in the audience.

The event, titled ‘Achieve the Unimaginable,’ will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena.

“I am both honoured and excited to have Alicia Keys on our stage. Not only is she a role model to aspiring girls, but she is a humanitarian, a mother, a wife and one of the most successful people in the world. Our aim is to tell stories and provide the knowledge through real life experience to motivate the masses,” said Awfa Mustafa, CEO of Najahi Events.

Keys, who released her debut album ‘Songs in A Minor’ in 2001, is coming out with a book titled ‘More Myself’ in 2020 on the Oprah Winfrey publishing imprint, An Oprah Book.