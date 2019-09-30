The acclaimed Indian designers will bring a bouquet of their brands at an event

Image Credit:

One of India’s most celebrated fashion design duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, will return for a showcase at an event at Taj Dubai Hotel on October 9.

The pair, who’ve dressed everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Beyonce in their more than three decades in the industry, will many of their labels to the event, including Asal by Abu Sandeep, Khosla Jani, Gulabo by Abu Sandeep, Janavi India x Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla by Saboo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla x Needledust. The showcase will cover everything from couture to resort wear, menswear, jewellery and footwear.

Jani and Khosla, who created outfits for Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony and designed Priyanka Chopra’s canary yellow engagement outfit, are no strangers to Dubai.

In an interview with Gulf News tabloid! during their trip last year, they said they didn’t believe in rules when it comes to festive dressing. “Whether it’s about following them or setting them. Diwali is a time for family, friends, festivity and feasting. Wear what makes you joyous and jubilant. It could be a slinky sari with a statement mirror blouse, a resham [silk] thread embroidery voluminous anarkali or a gharara with classical gota work. Choose an ensemble which thrills you and pays homage to Diwali,” they said.