Stephen Gould, Albert Dohmen and Egils Silins will headline the Abu Dhabi Classics stage production of ‘The Valkyrie’.
The opera will be performed by the Bayreuth Festival, renowned for its performances of 19th Century German composer Richard Wagner’s works, at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi on January 31 and February 1.
Gould, who plays Siegmund, is known as one of the most sought-after heroic tenors in the opera world today, renowned for his performances of Wagner’s works. Dohmen is considered one of the leading Wotan singers of his generation and will play the character of Hunding.
Meanwhile, Silins plays Wotan, with his bass-baritone giving him international acclaim after his role in ‘Le Demon’ at the 1997 Bregenzer Festspiele.
Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the above-mentioned opera singers will be joined by British soprano Catherine Foster, soprano Daniela Kohler, German mezzo-soprano Christa Mayer and Australian soprano Caroline Wenborne, among others.
The opera will be staged under the artistic direction of Katharina Wagner, the great-granddaughter of the composer. The production will also include a feature length film that will be played in the background, telling the story of ‘The Valkyrie’ and revisiting the main locations that inspired the story.
Based on the Norse mythology, twins Sieglinde and Siegmund, separated in childhood, meet and fall in love. Enraged, the gods demand that Siegmund must die. To save the couple’s unborn child, Wotan’s daughter steps in to face the wrath.
Tickets for this production are now on sale, with tickets starting at Dh395. A limited number of student tickets will be available in the silver category for Dh200. Student ID must be presented upon entry.