The popular 80s band will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of ‘Take On Me’

Image Credit:

Eighties pop music icons A-ha are headed to Dubai Opera with their ‘Hunting High And Low’ tour.

The Norwegian band will perform on February 11, 2020 while celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut album ‘Hunting High And Low’ and its classic hit ‘Take On Me’.

The original trio, singer Morten Harket, keyboardist Magne Furuholmen and guitarist Pal Waaktaar-Savoy, have sold more than 55 million albums and remain one of the UK and Europe’s most popular pop bands, regularly playing stadiums and festivals.

The tour will see A-ha play their 1985 debut album in its entirety.

U2’s Adam Clayton, Morrissey, Robbie Williams, Pet Shop Boys and Kanye West have all professed themselves A-ha fans, as has Coldplay’s Chris Martin who named them as one of his early inspirations and “favourite bands of all time”.

The trio have also scored global hits with the James Bond theme ‘The Living Daylights’, as well as ‘Cry Wolf’, ‘I’ve Been Losing You’ and the 2005 Max Martin-collaboration ‘Analogu’e, while their most recent release was an MTV Unplugged collection in 2017 featuring collaborations with Echo & The Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch and Alison Moyet.