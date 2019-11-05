Image Credit:

A first-of-its kind Bollywood club night, held under a circus tent, will land in Dubai on November 7 at Inka, Sofitel Downtown Dubai.

Headlined by DJ Lemon, known for his commercial club Bollywood to deep and progressive house sounds, the event, called Bombay Circus, will then travel across India after the UAE.

The concept behind the club night includes a circus tent consisting of an enclosed oval area with flags on top, complete with clowns and jugglers.