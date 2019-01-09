Get ready for a dose of nostalgia as the ’90s boy band 5ive make their comeback for a gig in Dubai.
The British group will perform on January 24 at The Hideout Dubai, with the venue looking to hark back to the decade of frizzy hair and platform shoes with many more retro gigs.
5ive, which was composed of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, and Scott Robinson, were best known for their breakout hit tracks, ‘When the Lights Go Out’ to ‘Keep on Movin’. The band has previously performed in Dubai on two separate occasions, in 2016 and 2017.
Located at the Marina Byblos Hotel, The Hideout entry to the event is free. Also performing on the night are DJs Darryl Rees and Madame Shufflebottom.