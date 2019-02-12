ABU DHABI
Meet Chef Enrico Bartolini
Two-star Michelin Chef Enrico Bartolini will return to Roberto’s Abu Dhabi on February 27 with a one-night-only menu, featuring the finest of Italian cuisine. The special menu will include dishes designed for the occasion, paired with five Avantcha organic tea served by a tea sommelier and a selection of four beverages. Dh535 per person. At Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island.
Call 02-6279009
Free Drinks for Ladies in Red
Ladies dressed in red will be offered a free flow of bubbly at Li Jiang, also with the resident DJ on the decks. Every Tuesday from 8 to 10pm. At the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.
Call 02-8188282
Limited-Edition Menu
Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has created a special Chinese New Year menu featuring traditional delicacies to share through the symbolic Reunion dinner with loved ones. Dh498 per person, available until February 24.
Call 02-6907739
Animal Kingdoms Tour
Discover the stories and meaning of animals in eastern and western cultures hidden in the artworks of the permanent collection and inside the Children’s Museum. Every Tuesday at 3.30pm. At Louvre Abu Dhabi. Price is Dh42 for Adults and Dh31.50 for those below age 22 and Art Club members.
+ louvreabudhabi.ae
DUBAI
Smash Your Ex’s Memories
You can smash glasses and TVs with your ex’s name spray-painted on them and destroy gifts from your ex. All at The Smash Room. Dh175. From 11am to 10pm. Until February 14.
+ facebook.com/TheSmashRoomDXB
Free cycling for couples
If you have a new or current class package, at Motion cycling studio, your partner can ride with you for free for the whole month of February. At The Oberoi Hotel. Prices start at Dh120 per class.
+ motion-cycling.ae
Cinema Akil Film Screening
Today’s film is A Man of Integrity, an Iranian film directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, about a goldfish farmer who suffers the consequences of sticking to his principles after he refuses to pay bribes. At 9.30pm. Dh56.50. Seating is first-come-first-seated basis.
+ cinemaakil.com
Get Fit With a Plus One
FitLab at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has announced a 2-for-1 package for their three-month membership. The offer is a Dh2,100 for a 3-month FitLab gym membership for 2 people, including weekday pool access. Available until Febriary 17.
Call 04-2054567
Free popcorn at the cinema
For any Hindi, Tamil or Malayalam film tickets bought, Reel Cinemas is giving away free popcorn. Valid at all Reel Cinema outlets.
+ facebook.com/ reelcinemasdubai
Quiz Night
Gather your friends and family and compete with other teams as you test your knowledge. At Ranches Restaurant, Arabian Ranches Golf Club. Every Tuesday from 8 to 10pm. Food prices are a la carte.
Call 04-8883444
The Big Bingo Show
Get your musical Bingo game on and test your knowledge at The Big Bingo Show. At Reform Social & Grill every Tuesday at 7.30pm. Dh100 inclusive of two house beverages and unlimited meat and veggie pies.
Call 04-4542638
Try the limited edition BBQ menu at Shake Shack
Shake Shack has just introduced a limited-edition lineup of BBQ items, available from February 10 for a limited time. Try their BBQ ShackMeister Burger, made of all-natural Angus beef with cheese, topped with crispy seasoned shallots and the new Shack BBQ sauce. There's also the BBQ Chick’n Shack, a crispy antibiotic-free chicken breast with Shack BBQ sauce and pickles. Then as a side dish, the BBQ Veal Bacon and Cheese Fries. Their crinkle-cut fries topped with veal bacon, Shack BBQ Sauce and cheese sauce.
SHARJAH
Sharjah Light Festival
Watch as internationally renowned artists celebrate science, creativity and heritage in a display of lights, colours and music at the city’s landmarks. Until Saturday daily at 6pm.
+ sharjahlightfestival.ae
IWAS World Games
The eighth edition of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games is ongoing, with 555 athletes from 50 countries competing in categories: archery, athletics, fencing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and badminton. At Al Thiqa Club for the Handicapped, AUS, and Al Dhaid Shooting Club. Until February 16. Entry free.
+ iwasf.com