Shake Shack has just introduced a limited-edition lineup of BBQ items, available from February 10 for a limited time. Try their BBQ ShackMeister Burger, made of all-natural Angus beef with cheese, topped with crispy seasoned shallots and the new Shack BBQ sauce. There's also the BBQ Chick’n Shack, a crispy antibiotic-free chicken breast with Shack BBQ sauce and pickles. Then as a side dish, the BBQ Veal Bacon and Cheese Fries. Their crinkle-cut fries topped with veal bacon, Shack BBQ Sauce and cheese sauce.