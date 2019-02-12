Al Noor Masjid display with lights, colours for Sharjah Light Festiva 2019 at Sharjah on 6 FEB 2019 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Meet Chef Enrico Bartolini

Two-star Michelin Chef Enrico Bartolini will return to Roberto’s Abu Dhabi on February 27 with a one-night-only menu, featuring the finest of Italian cuisine. The special menu will include dishes designed for the occasion, paired with five Avantcha organic tea served by a tea sommelier and a selection of four beverages. Dh535 per person. At Rosewood Hotel, Al Maryah Island.

Call 02-6279009

Free Drinks for Ladies in Red

Ladies dressed in red will be offered a free flow of bubbly at Li Jiang, also with the resident DJ on the decks. Every Tuesday from 8 to 10pm. At the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal.

Call 02-8188282

Limited-Edition Menu

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has created a special Chinese New Year menu featuring traditional delicacies to share through the symbolic Reunion dinner with loved ones. Dh498 per person, available until February 24.

Call 02-6907739

Animal Kingdoms Tour

Emarati father and son in children's museum interacting with rooster Image Credit: © Department of Culture and Tou

Discover the stories and meaning of animals in eastern and western cultures hidden in the artworks of the permanent collection and inside the Children’s Museum. Every Tuesday at 3.30pm. At Louvre Abu Dhabi. Price is Dh42 for Adults and Dh31.50 for those below age 22 and Art Club members.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Smash Your Ex’s Memories

You can smash glasses and TVs with your ex’s name spray-painted on them and destroy gifts from your ex. All at The Smash Room. Dh175. From 11am to 10pm. Until February 14.

+ facebook.com/TheSmashRoomDXB

Free cycling for couples

If you have a new or current class package, at Motion cycling studio, your partner can ride with you for free for the whole month of February. At The Oberoi Hotel. Prices start at Dh120 per class.

+ motion-cycling.ae

Cinema Akil Film Screening

Today’s film is A Man of Integrity, an Iranian film directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, about a goldfish farmer who suffers the consequences of sticking to his principles after he refuses to pay bribes. At 9.30pm. Dh56.50. Seating is first-come-first-seated basis.

+ cinemaakil.com

Get Fit With a Plus One

FitLab at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club has announced a 2-for-1 package for their three-month membership. The offer is a Dh2,100 for a 3-month FitLab gym membership for 2 people, including weekday pool access. Available until Febriary 17.

Call 04-2054567

Free popcorn at the cinema

For any Hindi, Tamil or Malayalam film tickets bought, Reel Cinemas is giving away free popcorn. Valid at all Reel Cinema outlets.

+ facebook.com/ reelcinemasdubai

Quiz Night

Gather your friends and family and compete with other teams as you test your knowledge. At Ranches Restaurant, Arabian Ranches Golf Club. Every Tuesday from 8 to 10pm. Food prices are a la carte.

Call 04-8883444

The Big Bingo Show

Get your musical Bingo game on and test your knowledge at The Big Bingo Show. At Reform Social & Grill every Tuesday at 7.30pm. Dh100 inclusive of two house beverages and unlimited meat and veggie pies.

Call 04-4542638

Try the limited edition BBQ menu at Shake Shack

Shake Shack new BBQ menu Image Credit: Supplied

Shake Shack has just introduced a limited-edition lineup of BBQ items, available from February 10 for a limited time. Try their BBQ ShackMeister Burger, made of  all-natural Angus beef with cheese, topped with crispy seasoned shallots and the new Shack BBQ sauce. There's also the BBQ Chick’n Shack, a crispy antibiotic-free chicken breast with Shack BBQ sauce and pickles. Then as a side dish, the BBQ Veal Bacon and Cheese Fries. Their crinkle-cut fries topped with veal bacon, Shack BBQ Sauce and cheese sauce.

SHARJAH

Sharjah Light Festival

Al Noor Masjid display with lights, colours for Sharjah Light Festiva 2019 at Sharjah on 6 FEB 2019 photo; Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Watch as internationally renowned artists celebrate science, creativity and heritage in a display of lights, colours and music at the city’s landmarks. Until Saturday daily at 6pm.

+ sharjahlightfestival.ae

IWAS World Games

The eighth edition of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games is ongoing, with 555 athletes from 50 countries competing in categories: archery, athletics, fencing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and badminton. At Al Thiqa Club for the Handicapped, AUS, and Al Dhaid Shooting Club. Until February 16. Entry free.

+ iwasf.com

