Sharjah Art Foundation’s new annual film festival will be screening more than 140 short and feature films with 40 countries and more than 30 languages represented. Venues include Mirage City Cinema and Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts in Al Mureijah Square, Al Hamra Cinema in Rolla and Africa Hall in Al Manakh. The programme also includes talks led by local, regional and international film industry professionals; workshops focusing on different aspects of film production, which are free to attend. Tickets available on ticketmaster.ae and at the venues. General admission is Dh15, with discounted price of Dh8 for more than 10 screenings. Full schedule on the website.