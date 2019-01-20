ABU DHABI
Register for a twilight triathlon
Eager athletes of all abilities and ages are invited to sign up to take part in the Daman Challenge TriYAS open triathlon.
The sporting event attracts more than 1,500 athletes from around the region and beyond who push themselves to the limit in the swimming, cycling and running challenge. The latest edition will be held on February 15 at Yas Marina Circuit. Registration closes on January 31, with early bird discounts ending on Thursday.
+ yasmarinacircuit.com
DUBAI
Groove to 80’s tunes
Music duo Samad Idas and DJ Elie Abi drop the best of the 80s era, at Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, every Sunday from 6pm. Call 04-3461111.
+ sho-cho.com
A Still Life Retrospective
An exhibition of paintings, drawings and watercolours by Colombian artist Fernando Botero. The never before exhibited works come from the artist’s own collection, created between 1980 and 2018. At Custot Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, until March 2.
+ custotgallerydubai.ae
Reflections of Dubai
An interactive mirror-clad cube featuring projection mapping and state-of-the-art lasers, giving visitors an immersive and interactive experience, at City Walk, The futuristic installation is inspired by the book Reflections on Happiness and Positivity by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, emphasising the importance of happiness and positivity in achieving success.
Teachers Night
Nara Pan Asian’s newly launched night, where school heroes can indulge in a selection of Pan Asian dishes such as dim sums and sushi, with a side of funky-labelled beverages, all at 50 per cent off on Sundays, from 12pm to 1am. Located at Cluster A in Jumeirah Lake Towers.
Call 04-4211356
Eggless baking classes
TheVeggieFix is hosting eggless baking classes hosted by Nikita Gandhi, learn the tips and tricks to achieve perfect textures and flavours when doing eggfree baking at home. Classes are 100 per cent vegetarian and are designed for those looking to create impressive baked goods. At Wilton Studio, Gold And Diamond Park, 10.30am. Next class on January 23, 27 and 31. Dh315 per class.
+ theveggiefix.com
Anonymous Sunday
Dinner party with live entertainment and unlimited food and beverages, all you need is a mask at the door. Music from all eras as the talented performers, aerialists and dancers take you on a musical journey. At Cavalli Club, Fairmont Hotel. Every Sunday from 8.30pm. Dinner package Dh299 for unlimited food and house beverages until midnight. Email reservations@cavalliclubdubai.com
Meditation and Breathing
Chakra or energy meridian balancing meditation for homemakers and working women, children and teens, by Mila Rao. A way to release all anxieties, stay calm and be connected to who you truly are. For home visit and group classes, call or whatsapp.
Call 052-4242114
The One Sundays
An urban ladies night featuring DJs Mickey My, Cammora and Nader. Open bar for the ladies between midnight and onwards, at Armani/Prive, Burj Khalifa.
Call 04-8883308
Reel Palestine Market
Discover a curated collection of unique crafts, souvenirs and flavors made and inspired by Palestinian traditions. From iconic colourful embroidery, dolls and keffiyehs to delicious jarred confections, pickles and more, at Cinema Akil, Warehouse H68, Alserkal Avenue, 6.30-11.30pm, until January 26.
Showcase of Heritage Collections
Art+Series is an aspirational platform dedicated to showcasing exceptional forms of art and museum-worthy exhibits from leading brands. Currently on display until mid-January, United Nude, known for revolutionising shoe design, features its Collaboration Shoes exhibit in Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall. The showcase features iconic shoes made in collaboration with famous forward-thinking artists including the late architect Zaha Hadid, fashion icons Issey Miyake and Iris Van Herpen and United Nude founder and creative director Rem D Koolhaas. Of note, guests can admire Lady Gaga’s Fame Shoes, made on request by the star for her Fame campaign and bearing golden figurines embracing the 12-inch platform boots.
Watch a female street band perform
City Centre Deira is welcoming all-female street perfomers The Dolls Girls Band, all the way from Italy for the first time as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival activities. Four 20-minute shows at 4.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 9pm, today until January 26. The troupe will then head to Mall of the Emirates from January 27 to February 2.
SHARJAH
Sharjah Film Platform
Sharjah Art Foundation’s new annual film festival will be screening more than 140 short and feature films with 40 countries and more than 30 languages represented. Venues include Mirage City Cinema and Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts in Al Mureijah Square, Al Hamra Cinema in Rolla and Africa Hall in Al Manakh. The programme also includes talks led by local, regional and international film industry professionals; workshops focusing on different aspects of film production, which are free to attend. Tickets available on ticketmaster.ae and at the venues. General admission is Dh15, with discounted price of Dh8 for more than 10 screenings. Full schedule on the website.
+ sharjahart.org