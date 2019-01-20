Art+Series is an aspirational platform dedicated to showcasing exceptional forms of art and museum-worthy exhibits from leading brands. Currently on display until mid-January, United Nude, known for revolutionising shoe design, features its Collaboration Shoes exhibit in Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall. The showcase features iconic shoes made in collaboration with famous forward-thinking artists including the late architect Zaha Hadid, fashion icons Issey Miyake and Iris Van Herpen and United Nude founder and creative director Rem D Koolhaas. Of note, guests can admire Lady Gaga’s Fame Shoes, made on request by the star for her Fame campaign and bearing golden figurines embracing the 12-inch platform boots.