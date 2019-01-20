PICK OF THE DAY
Determined film showcase
Screenings as part of the activities leading up to the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, the humanitarian event taking place in March.
Today, screening of the documentary Stumped, about filmmaker Will Lautzenheiser whose limbs are amputated and his life derailed.
He turns to stand-up comedy as therapy. Meanwhile, a medical team is performing transplants that restore bodies to unprecedented levels.
Despite risks, Will agrees to undergo an experimental double-arm transplant in the hope of reclaiming his independence. Screening at 7.30pm at A4 Space, Alserkal Avenue. Also, tomorrow at Manarat Al Saadiyat Abu Dhabi at 7.30pm. Free entry, first-come-first-seated. americanfilmshowcase.com
ABU DHABI
How to Tame a Fox and Build a Dog
A dedicated team of researchers in Siberia has been domesticating silver foxes to replay the evolution of the dog in real time. Lyudmila Trut has been lead scientist on this work since 1959, and together with biologist and historian of science, Lee Dugatkin, she tells the inside story of the science, politics, adventure and love behind it all. At NYUAD Campus, Conference Center, 6.30pm. Free, register to attend. nyuad.nyu.edu
Street Food Monday
Get over the mid-week blues while enjoying live acoustic tunes and authentic street food, At Loca Dubai and Abu Dhabi. From 7pm until midnight, Dh185 per person includes a set menu and house beverages. locauae.com
Heritage Festival
The Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival celebrates the Spirit of the Union and features cultural activities, a dedicated area showcasing replicas of historic monuments. At Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, 4-10pm, until January 26, 2019. Free entry.
DUBAI
Album Showcase
The Fridge Concert Series Season 28 is underway, this week Thanae Pachiyannaki (pictured) showcases her new album Between2Doors. Supporting her will be newcomers Zero Day. At The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue. Doors open at 7.30pm. Entry Dh50, available on platinumlist.net. thefridgedubai.com
Solution to your inner rage
Ladies night at The Smash Room, if you’re thinking it’s all about free flowing beverages, think again. The anti-stress sanctuary, has launched a weekly ladies night in the city, where they are offered free smash packages with an additional 25 per cent off on add-ons. Every Monday from 6-9pm. thesmashroom.ae
The Great Claw Machine game is here
Pair up with loved ones for some laughs. Fit for both adults and children, one participant must act as a human claw and pick prizes from a giant gift pit, as the other controls the movement of the device on the other end. The aim is to grab a prize without dropping it. At City Centre Me’aisem until January 23 and City Centre Al Shindagha from January 25 until February 6. Spend of Dh200 required.
Gamer’s night
Dust off the Monday blues with this new gaming destination filled with multiple LED screens, coupled with activities and beverage deals to choose from, at The Hideout, Marina Byblos Hotel, Dubai Marina. Every Monday, games available from 5pm to midnight and brunch from 8-11pm. Free gaming when you brunch for Dh200, or simply order beverages to get involved. Call 058-5346000. thehideoutdubai.com
Double up on your food
Every Monday is two-for-one on select food (6pm to midnight) and beverages all day, at The Huddle, Citymax Al Barsha at the Mall. Also, at Maxx Music Bar it’s ladies night, offering unlimited free beverages and cosmetic giveaways by Mimo Studio. From 7pm to midnight. Call 04-4098000.
Streets of the World Exhibition
After seven years of travelling and photographing 195 capitals, the works of Dutch photographer Jeroen Swolfs will be showcased, kicking-off the worldwide tour in Dubai, and aiming to be the longest photography exhibition in the world. The 1.8km-long project comprising photographs that highlight daily life in capital cities from 194 countries, is exhibited at Al Seef by Meraas, Dubai Creek. Daily from 11am – 11pm, until April 5. streetsoftheworld.com
Uptown Mondays
A combination of bites, beverages, views and live entertainment with Laura Lopez supplying groovy sounds before DJ Saif & Sound takes over.
Free entry. Every Monday from 9pm until 2.30am, at Vault, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. Call 04-4143000.
SHARJAH
Fun village on Maryam Island
A new dedicated play area for children providing kids to explore various games and activities as well as make new friends. The family entertainment venue also provides a space for parents to relax and dine. At Maryam Island, Sharjah. Free entry for all family members on weekdays from 6-10pm, and weekends from 4-10pm until April 6.