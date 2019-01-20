Pair up with loved ones for some laughs. Fit for both adults and children, one participant must act as a human claw and pick prizes from a giant gift pit, as the other controls the movement of the device on the other end. The aim is to grab a prize without dropping it. At City Centre Me’aisem until January 23 and City Centre Al Shindagha from January 25 until February 6. Spend of Dh200 required.