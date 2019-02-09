Mall of the Emirates is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a production of I Dreamed a Dream, about one girl’s dreams and fantasises featuring lion and dragon dance and acrobatic feats. The shows run until February 13 and will take place at 5pm, 6.15pm, 7.45pm, and 9.45pm daily. Also Mahjon games for families. Celebrate Good Fortune Chinese New Year celebrations continue at The Dubai Mall. Starting from late afternoon, the star atrium will host live cultural performances, parades and plenty of photo opps. Until Sunday.