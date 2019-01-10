This DSF, some of the world’s most talented street artists will be creating live visual spectacles at The Dubai Mall, for the inaugural Street Fest in partnership with the DTCM. To be hosted over 10 days from January 10 to 19, the Street Fest promises to deliver non-stop family entertainment, fun and wonder to the delight of guests. The line-up consists of 22 extraordinary street acts from around the world including France, Italy, Australia, UK and Canada, performing over 500 live shows to bring the mall to life, both indoors and on the waterfront promenade. Showcasing a melting pot of dance, circus, art, comedy, theatre and more, these outstanding displays of artistry and talent will make the impossible seem possible.