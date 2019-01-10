Relax at Drift and spend less
If you’re looking to lie poolside this weekend why not spend the day at Drift Beach Dubai, who are offering special day rates throughout January. Bringing a touch of the laid-back Mediterranean lifestyle to the Arabian Gulf, snap up a day bed and access to Drift’s infinity pool and beach for Dh200. What’s more, on Mondays and Tuesday entry for ladies is Dh100, which includes a welcome beverage and fruit platter to enjoy by the pool. If you get hungry, head over to Drift restaurant. A great spot to enjoy French provincial cuisine.
Location One and Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina Cost Dh200 and Ladies day for Dh100 Timings Daily from 10.30am to 7.30pm
Party: Deep house style
Deep Tribe at Tribeca is back for round two! The New York-themed restobar, will move you deep into the jungle with the musical stylings of Space K and Milko Moustache. Combining desert beats with house vibes, Deep Tribe is nothing like the music gigs you’ve experienced before.
Location First floor, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR Cost Free entry and Dh25 beverages until 8pm Timings Friday, January 11 at 11pm
DSF Dubai Mall’s ‘Street Fest’
This DSF, some of the world’s most talented street artists will be creating live visual spectacles at The Dubai Mall, for the inaugural Street Fest in partnership with the DTCM. To be hosted over 10 days from January 10 to 19, the Street Fest promises to deliver non-stop family entertainment, fun and wonder to the delight of guests. The line-up consists of 22 extraordinary street acts from around the world including France, Italy, Australia, UK and Canada, performing over 500 live shows to bring the mall to life, both indoors and on the waterfront promenade. Showcasing a melting pot of dance, circus, art, comedy, theatre and more, these outstanding displays of artistry and talent will make the impossible seem possible.
Location Dubai Mall Cost Free Timings Daily from January 10 to 19
Food: Try the dish of the month at Izu Brasserie & Bakery
Citywalk’s hangout, Izu Brasserie & Bakery has made some new additions to its menus for 2019. Try their dish of the month, the smoked salmon on toast. This zesty, full-bodied dish can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or even dinner. Served on wholegrain bread and topped with a finely chopped salad of cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, watercress and capers; it’s a flavourful combination that packs a mighty punch.
Location IZU Brasserie & Bakery – City Walk Cost Dh45 Timings Bakery 7am-6pm and Brasserie from 11am to 11pm (midnight on weekends)
Party: Blue Marlin Ibiza with La Fleur and Francesca Lombardo
Forget all your resolutions and get down to Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE, as legendary DJ’s, La Fleur and Francesca Lombardo take to the booth. Electronic guru Francesca and La Fleur push boundaries with their creativity and have played at monumental festivals including Tomorrowland, Burning Man and Circoloco. Start the year as you mean to go on and dance the day away at another unforgettable set at this iconic venue.
Location Ghantoot Cost Free entry, apart from table bookings Timings Friday January 11 from 1pm to 11pm
Food: Try new desserts at Pastryology
New Year, New Menu: Try the sweet new offerings at Pastryology. The quaint, homegrown café, Pastryology, located in Marina Cubes, Mina Rashid, have introduced new menu creations to ring in the New Year! With flavours ranging from bittersweet chocolate to nutty textures, to confetti-inspired, colourful birthday cakes, to a boost of creations with local flavours including dates and saffron, the new additions offer something for everyone. Pastryology’s latest creations and menu additions include a PB Chocolate Torte with Ice Cream, an Apple Smash Pie, the Ultimate Birthday Cake and much more!
Location Marina Cubes, Port Rashid Cost Dh35 onwards Timings Saturday to Wednesday from 10am to 10pm and Thursday to Friday from 10am to 12am
Party: Crazy Land at Base
BASE is kicking off the year on a high by bringing the jungle and the sea together at Crazy Land. Make your Saturday nights even wilder. One half jungle and the other half underwater-themed, Crazy Land will transform every Saturday to immerse clubbers in a cool nightlife experience, combining sets from top-class international DJs playing commercial house and chart hits to complement a unique dual concept for the Dubai clubbing scene.
Location Dubai Design District Cost Free Entry Timings Every Saturday from 10pm onwards
Eat: Try the new Breakfast at BB:
BB Social Dining has just launched a new a la carte breakfast menu, where delicious dishes start at Dh30 for a rainbow stack of four pancakes, and Dh35 for a four cheese and spinach pretzel. Head over there on your weekend mornings and try some of their dishes to start your day off beautifully.
Location DIFC Cost Starting from Dh35 per dish Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 8am to 12noon
Gent's evening
Head to the Brothaus Bakery is hosting a gentlemans evening where men can buy one, get one free on selected food and house beverages. This night happens every week on Monday and gives guys the chance to benefit from offers just like the ladies do.
Location Steigenberger Hotel, Business Bay Cost various Timigs Every Monday from 6pm onwards
Asia Cup: Lebanon vs. Saudi Arabia
Taking place this Saturday, Lebanon will be playing against Saudi Arabia.
Location Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai Cost various Timings January 12 at 8pm