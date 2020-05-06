Tired of staring at the same four walls of your home? Self-isolate at a hotel instead

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on Sunday, May 24 this year, which means UAE residents are in for a long weekend.

It’s no secret that we are in a lull at the moment. And sometimes a change in self-isolation scenery is the thing you need to get you out of this funk. And while we continue to encourage people to stay home, we still aim to provide resourceful content in case residents want to change up their self-isolation location.

All hotels and resorts listed here should be following physical distancing standards by ensuring that guests are standing at least 2 metres away from each other throughout all areas of the property.

Hand sanitiser dispensers should be placed throughout the resort at guest and colleague entrances as well as high-contact areas such as driveways, reception areas, hotel lobby, restaurant entrances, meeting and convention spaces, elevator landings, pools and salons.

*Please note that these rates are subject to change, so contact hotel directly

Here are some hotel deals that you can get all across the UAE

Dubai

At this point in time beaches in Dubai are accessible to hotel guests, while pools remain closed

Five Jumeirah Village

This hotel has been offering pretty great deals over the last two months. You can book a superior room with a balcony for literally Dh179.10 a night. This won’t include any extras like F&B deals. Or you can opt for the same room at Dh336.13 and the entire amount is redeemable against F&B including their restaurants as well as room service. If you wanted a two bedroom sky villa with a private pool, this will cost you Dh1,260 without any F&B offers.

Cost: Starting from Dh179.10 per night

Address Downtown Dubai

The Address is offering a special Ramadan staycation, where guests can enjoy 40 per cent off the best available rate. It comes with a choice of breakfast or iftar as well as a Dh100 Emaar Gift Card per person, per night (limited to 2 people only; max Dh200 per night) – can also be redeemed at restaurants in the hotel. This offer is available now and is valid until May 23 2020.

The Address Downtown Dubai is also offering a Family Room Staycation offer, where families can book a room and get the second one at 50 per cent off. They are guaranteed to be interconnecting rooms. This offer accommodates up to 3 adults and 2 children and is valid from June 1 until September 30.

Cost: Starting from Dh773 per night including breakfast/iftar and Dh100 gift card per person.

Atlantis the Palm

Atlantis is offering a special ‘UAE Resident Offer’ which includes breakfast and access to free Wi-Fi at the hotel.

Cost: Dh649 for two including breakfast

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai has recently launched its own e-gift platform, where buyers can choose to ‘gift an experience’ whether as a treat for themselves or as a gesture to a loved one. To launch the platform, Palazzo Versace Dubai has run an introductory offer where guests can purchase a stay at a discounted rate of Dh499, which is a pretty amazing deal for usually quite an expensive hotel.

Cost: Starting from Dh499 per night

Jumeirah Al Naseem

The hotel has made a special offer available so that guests can take advantage of a range of special experiences. Its current package includes savings of up to 40 per cent when booking a staycation at the hotel, starting from Dh750 per night, including complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner at select restaurants, and includes unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark (once it re-opens).

Cost: Starting from Dh750 per night

Caesars Palace Bluewaters

This coming Eid Al Fitr, UAE residents can take advantage of a staycation at Caesars Palace Bluewaters. From breathtaking rooms, suites with private jacuzzis on the terrace, world-class dining and royal pampering, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai is where you can stay and relax in indulgence. With two staycation offerings this Eid, guests can live the fine life and choose from the Stay #LikeACaesar package or the UAE residents offer. Starting from Dh796 per room per night, the sensational Stay #LikeACaesar package comprises 20 per cent discount on room rates with complimentary breakfast and 20 per cent discount off all F&B across Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. UAE Residents can also get their hands on a staycation offer starting from Dh647 per person which includes 35 per cent off room rates, as well as complimentary breakfast and dinner for two.

Cost: Starting from Dh647 per night

Ajman

Pools and beaches in Ajman are currently accessible to guests.

Radisson Blu

The Radisson Blu in Ajman is offering a great Ramadan Experience package which includes breakfast in Larder Restaurant or suhoor in the room, as well as iftar or dinner in Larder Restaurant. The deal also gives gusts access to the pool and gym, free internet and rewards points.

Cost: Starting from Dh350 per night

Another deal by the Radisson Blue Ajman is their Family Experience deal, which includes two connecting rooms, a Superior Room King and Twin. Breakfast at Larder Restaurant or suhoor in the room, pool and gym access, free internet and rewards points for Dh500.

Cost: Starting from Dh500 for both rooms per night

Fairmont Ajman

The Fairmont in Ajman has a nightly rate of Dh399.20 per night. Enjoy access to the pool and beach as well as their selection of restaurants.

Cost: Dh399.20 per night

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort

Boasting a location near the Ajman Museum, the Ajman Saray resort is located at a quiet beachfront area. At the moment, their packages involve a one-night stay in their Deluxe Sea View Room for Dh323 a night. Take advantage of a family offer at Dh357 per room, per night including breakfast and kids under 12 can dine for free.

Cost: Starting from Dh323 a night

Ras Al Khaimah

Pools and beaches in Ras Al Khaimah hotels are accessible to guests.

Cove Rotana

This is one of the favourites in RAK. A quiet and lovely hotel, also offering private pools for those who want them. A night stay there in a classic room will set you back Dh462, while the private villa costs Dh1,242 including breakfast.

Cost: Starting from Dh462 per night

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Spend the day at this massive resort for a steal. The night at this hotel will cost you Dh399 per room. If you want to add breakfast to this staycation it will set you back Dh479 per night per room. Stay in a spacious room and enjoy watching TV on the 42-inch screen and take in the view from your private balcony.

Cost: Starting at Dh399 per night

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Image Credit: Supplied

This beautiful hotel is usually a treat and a splurge, but at the moment, if you book through dnata Travel, you can enjoy a night stay including breakfast and dinner for Dh656.

Cost: Dh656 per night if you book through dnata Travel

Fujairah

Pools and beaches in Fujairah are accessible to guests from May 7 onwards

Le Meridien Al Aqah

The family friendly hotel on the coast of Fujairah is offering a cool family deal that you can take advantage of right now. Book your stay at Le Meridien Al Aqah and enjoy unlimited family fun with rates starting from Dh498 per room on double occupancy. The deal includes complimentary breakfast and an additional 20 per cent off on F&B, Spa or any activities in the hotel.

Cost: Starting from Dh498 per night

Fairmont Fujairah

Enjoy a stay at Fairmont Fujairah from Dh479 per room for a night. Fujairah are reopening their beaches on May 7, so you can enjoy access to pools and beaches there.

Cost: Starting from Dh479 per night

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

The East Coast hotel located just by the Hajjar Mountains have recently redesigned and renovated their Deluxe, Premium Rooms and Suites, just in time for the beaches opening up in Fujairah. Rotana’s staycation offer involves a minimum stay of two nights and you can then benefit from 50 per cent off on room rates. This offer is until October 4, 2020

Cost: Dh495 per night if you stay for a minimum of 2 nights

Sharjah

At this point in time pools and beaches in Sharjah are not accessible to guests.

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort

Stay at this five star resort for a steal. A night in their Deluxe room is priced at Dh275. A great way to enjoy a luxury social isolation for less. If you want to add an open buffet breakfast to the package, you’ll be charged Dh325 per night.

Cost: Starting from Dh275 per night

The Chedi Al Bait

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, has been named one of the most remarkable new hotels in the world. And they have introduced their home away from home package, which includes a three-course breakfast served in the room, three-course set lunch and dinner menus, three pieces of laundry (excluding dry cleaning), a minibar stocked with fresh juices, complimentary Wi-Fi access in the suite, sweet-of-the-day and mineral water, 24-hour medical support with periodic assessment of vitals, if required, a COVID-19 test is available at additional cost. If you are fasting then the meals can be replaced with a three-course suhoor served in the suite as well as a three-course iftar menu. This package is on the pricier side for two people at Dh1,300, however if you just want to visit the hotel for a regular overnight stay, it will cos you Dh700 per night for two people.

Cost: Starting from Dh700 per night

Abu Dhabi

At this point in time pools and beaches in Abu Dhabi are not accessible to guests.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Dusit Thani in Abu Dhabi has generally always been an affordable five star hotel. You can currently book an overnight stay there for Dh329 a night. An extra Dh77 at Dh406 per night will get you breakfast for two.

Cost: Starting from Dh329 per night

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

Enjoy 30 per cent off on food and beverage, a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category and late check-out until 4pm when you book your staycation at Anantara. Additionally UAE & GCC residents can take advantage of an exclusive 30 per cent discount when booking luxury rooms and suites. The hotel has increased their offering on their room dine-in menu for those looking to self-isolate in their hotel rooms.

Cost: Starting from Dh450 per night

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi Al Maryah Island

This beautiful five star hotel currently has pretty low rates at the moment. You can take advantage of their staycation offer, which gives you 20 per cent off room rates if your stay is longer than one night. In this case the standard room will cost you Dh476 per night. If you choose to just stay one night, rates will start at Dh575 per night. Which is pretty great for the Four Seasons.