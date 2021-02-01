Image Credit:

Dubai: Although a global pandemic is slowing down the entire world, Dubai somehow still manages to launch new restaurants regularly.

Here's a list of new spots to check out if you love dining out and trying new things.

Twiggy by La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine is a new beach club and restaurant concept located at the Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon. The new spot comes from the team behind culinary hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa. A place for those who want to chill, the sunny "beachside" restaurant offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu – with the addition of a sushi selection. The best thing about Twiggy is that it gives you access to the famed 100m Park Hyatt Lagoon with prices starting from Dh200 on weekdays and Dh250 on weekends, which are redeemable against F&B at Twiggy.

Cuisine: French Mediterranean

Location: Park Hyatt Dubai

Timings: Lagoon is open daily from 9am till sunset, Restaurant is open daily from 12pm to 2am

Tipsy Lion

Tipsy Lion is the ultimate venue for great British and international foodie favourites. It boasts an extensive selection of beverages, as well as an adult playground of billiard, table football and drinks pong, all set to the soundtrack of epic music, showcasing local talent. Situated on the 8th floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown, The Tipsy Lion is a spacious but intimate venue. The menu features favourites from the UK and afar including burgers, steaks, pizzas and sharing platters to enjoy with friends. Those looking for something smaller can go for the bar menu featuring twists on bar classics including black calamari, crazy spicy prawns and irresistible triple cooked chips.

Cuisine: British

Location: Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Timings: Saturday to Wednesday from 5pm to 2am Thursday and Friday from 1pm to 3am

AKA

Image Credit: Supplied

AKA is a new Cyberpunk-inspired Japanese lounge that offers a traditional dinner show experience. AKA is a small, glamorous space, with velvet interiors and an Asian-inspired lounge menu of sharing plates, paired with innovative beverages. The show, which is curated by White Rabbit will be pushing the boundaries.

Cuisine: Asian

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Aiza

Aiza is a brand-new, homegrown, Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, bar and lounge, located at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The Greek destination is a fully licensed open-plan venue, with an open-air terrace, where guests will find a blend of mouth-watering Greek-Mediterranean cuisine, refreshing beverages, a selection of shisha, and a specially curated line-up of entertainment – all topped off by views of the world’s largest fountain. Dishes made with speciality ingredients from different islands. From Greek cheeses, Kalamata olives, Mediterranean seafood, and meats, to Souvlaki prepared live at guests’ tables and authentic Greek desserts like Loukouma, Baklava and Orange Pie.

Cuisine: Greek-Mediterranean

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 2am

Foxglove Gastropub

Soho Garden has officially opened Foxglove. Foxglove is an authentic British gastropub, with something for everyone, blending traditional décor, great food, games, and a fun, welcoming and entertaining atmosphere. Live sports on conveniently positioned screens ensure guests never miss a big match, whether it’s football, cricket or anything in between, while cosy booths provide the perfect spaces to enjoy a more private dining or social experience. Foxglove offers a selection of British classics and international favourites, from starters and salads, to mains, grills, and desserts. An eclectic menu created by British Head Chef Nick Walsh and his team, features Quail Scotch Eggs, the Salmon, Crab and Parsley Fishcake, Fish and Chips, Lancashire Hot Pot, and Chicken Tikka Balti, along with Wagyu Ribeye and Striploin, New Zealand Lamb, Whole Sea Bass, and much more. For desserts, there's the Double Chocolate Brownie, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Homemade Belgian Waffles, and more.

Cuisine: British

Location: Soho Garden, Meydan

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 3am

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin

Matroshka is a brand new, homegrown, Russian and French restaurant, lounge and terrace at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. This unusual fusion of French and Russian cuisine, promises to pay tribute to the two rich cultures. A fully licensed venue spanning two floors Matroshka offers a culinary journey of both worlds. The ground floor is where you'll find the Bistro offering a more laid back vibe and a relaxing lounge area as well as the terrace. On the first floor, guests will discover le Jardin, a terrace overlooking the fountain. The menu offers French and Russian classics, reimagined. Matroshka will serve Blini with Caviar, Kiev Kotlet, Foie Gras, Wagyu Rib Eye, and much more – comfort food fit for the most special occasions, in addition to Italian cheese dishes like Focaccia with Burrata and Stracciatella Salad.

Cuisine: Russian-French

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Bistro is open daily from 5pm until 12am, Le Jardin is open daily from 5pm to 1am

Saya

Saya – a homegrown brasserie born in Dubai, located at Al Wasl 51 is an Instagrammer’s utopia. The space features photo-ops at every turn and great food. You might have spotted this one on Instagram before as Saya is split in two to provide two very different experiences. One half of Saya is a dreamy pink paradise, boasting flowers on the walls, neon lights, clouds and an ‘I love Dubai’ sign, while the other half of Saya is a black and white, monochromatic, 2D-designed room, with hand-sketched drawings, paper plants in pots, a faux fireplace, and more.

The menu offers an all-day breakfast menu featuring American classics, sweet treats, and healthy favourites. The a la-carte options such as soups, hot and cold starters, pasta and risotto dishes, and a variety of mains. Popular choices include Volcano Fries, the Falafel Special Set, Saya’s Salad with Chicken, Tom Yam Soup, Spicy Risotto in Pink Sauce with Avocado (chicken or shrimp), Burger Me, Lamb Shank with Mashed Potatoes, and Miso Salmon in Butter Lemon Sauce.

Cuisine: International

Location: Wasl 51

Timings: Daily from 9am to 1am

The Void

The newly launched casual rooftop eatery and bar is a great way to spend the evening. The new neighbourhood hang out offers an easy setting and tasty food at a great price. Indulge in menu items like pulled beef croquettes, loaded naans, beef short ribs and delicious burgers.The Void also has weekly offers like ladies night, quiz nights, brunches and a great happy hour.

Cuisine: International

Location: Studio One Hotel, Studio City

Timings:

ZOR

ZOR has been designed to showcase authentic Uzbek culture and cuisine to the Middle East. And so, the concept offers guests a first-hand glimpse into the true spirit of Uzbekistan, via an immersive culinary journey. Seen as a melting pot of flavours and spices and with a rich and unique history, Uzbekistan’s heritage is one that is embedded with numerous influences from neighbouring nations and as a result, many Uzbek recipes have centuries-old histories and are prepared with various rituals. The menu at ZOR combines Uzbek recipes with modern technology and ingredients sourced directly from multiple provinces within Uzbekistan. Highlights from the menu include Chuchvara and Shurpa; traditional Uzbek beef and lamb soups cooked with an array of vegetables and served with a side of sour cream and lamb chops. A must-try is ZOR’s Osh, a much-loved dish of braised lamb meat, garlic and burned. ZOR also offers meat skewers, served from the grill including Shashlik, Koftas and Lamb Chops.

Cuisine: Uzbek

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Open daily, Lunch: 1pm to 5pm, Dinner: 6pm to 1am

CZN Burak

A new Turkish-Middle Eastern contemporary restaurant, CZN Burak launched in late December in Downtown Dubai. Celebrity Chef CZN Burak, known all over TikTok and Instagram for his meat videos, is already a well-established restauranteur in Turkey. You will be lucky if you get the chance to dine there, as line ups are going around the block. This new Dubai restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining experiences with Burj Khalifa views. The menu features Middle Eastern and Turkish fare with a side of bespoke shisha and mocktails.

Cuisine: Turkish-Middle Eastern

Location: Boulevard Point, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Clap Dubai

Clap is the latest spot to open its doors in Dubai. The rooftop restaurant, bar and lounge in the heart of DIFC offers Japanese cuisine that nods to traditional Japanese culture while remaining contemporary in design, menu and vision. The à la carte menu ranges from smaller plates, such as black cod bites, to indulgent mains like the Japanese wagyu beef stone bowl, but if you’d prefer a full dining experience, you can opt for the Omakase men, the Japanese translation being ‘I leave it up to you’. Among the 141 different dishes, some of the notable ones include the Salmon ‘Clap Cloud’ - a salmon tartare with spicy miso and poppadum - yellowtail sashimi with tosazu dressing and wagyu beef and foie gras gyoza. Clap’s menu also features a vegetarian and vegan friendly menu with cold and hot starters, signature mains, rolls, nigiris, makis as well as a selection of grills from Clap’s very own Josper oven.

Cuisine: Japanese Fusion

Location: DIFC Gate Village

Timings: Daily from 6pm onwards

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is now open at The Galleria Mall Dubai along Al Wasl Road. It is a contemporary Japanese restaurant offering sushi, sashimi and more. Open daily from 12pm till midnight, Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is the perfect spot to enjoy Japanese flavours in a casual setting.

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Al Wasl Galleria

When: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Taiko

Amsterdam’s much-loved Taiko restaurant opened it's first international outpost in Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. One of Amsterdam’s most popular restaurants, based in the five-star Conservatorium hotel. Taiko Dubai offers the same contemporary cuisine as Taiko Amsterdam. Inspired by the flavours and textures of the Far East. Stand out dishes include the wagyu biryani and his famous watermelon sashimi.

Cuisine: Asian

Location: Sofitel the Obelisk, Healthcare City

When: Daily from 5pm onward

Brunch & Cake by the Sea

Brunch & Cake’s second location in Dubai is now open to the public at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Nicknamed ‘Brunch & Cake By The Sea’, this all-day-dining spot faces the world’s largest dancing fountain at The Pointe. The new location is the perfect spot to grab signature dishes as well as a few new exclusive items launched specially for Brunch & Cake by the Sea. Enjoy grandma’s wholesome food and visually breathtaking foods at this breezy new location.

Cuisine: International

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 8am to 10pm and until 10:30 between Thursdays and Saturdays

Lola Taberna Española

Brand-new dining concept, Lola Taberna Española, located at TRYP by Wyndham, Al Barsha, recently launched in late December 2020. Lola will transport patrons to the lively streets of Andalusia in southern Spain, the home of Lola Flores, flamenco icon and inspiration behind the venue, taking them on a culinary journey across the Iberic peninsula. From the paella originating from Valencia, the crumbly Manchego cheese from the county’s central region, to patatas bravas from Madrid, Lola’s menu pays homage to the greatest dishes and produce Spain has to offer.

Cuisine: Spanish

Location:​​​​​​​ TRYP by Wyndham, Al Barsha

When: Sunday to Thursday from 5pm to 1am and Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 2am

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The newly launched DIFC restaurant serves French fine dining cuisine in a refined and friendly setting. Additionally, they just opened their terrace, just in time for the amazing winter weather. The philosophy of the concept revolves around the restaurant’s open kitchen, meticulously crafted dishes, high-end fine ingredients and exquisite creations. For those who don’t know, Joël Robuchon is the most starred chef in the world. The kitchen will be presided over by Robuchon’s protegee; Executive Chef Axel Manes, one of the youngest and most creative chefs to have received a Michelin star, who trained under his mentor for many years.

Cuisine: French

Location: DIFC Gate Village

When: Daily from 11.30am to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12am

Brasserie Boulud

Brasserie Boulud by Daniel Boulud, celebrity chef-owner of award-winning restaurants around the world, has officially opened its doors at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk this Thursday 29 October 2020; bringing a new French experience to Dubai’s current dining scene. The menu offering French-inspired cuisine, rooted in tradition, which is obvious when you see the menu options and the plating. Diners can expect contemporary classics, rooted in tradition including foie gras with orange, dry apricot and fig brioche, sole with parsley, capers, cauliflower and broccoli, truffled duck leg confit with green lentils and root vegetables as well as dessert specialities such as Vacherin, French meringue with vanilla ice-cream from Tahiti and red fruits compote, saffron pear and pistachio tart and a selection of French cheese.

Cuisine: French

Location: Sofitel, The Obelisk, Wafi

When: Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 12am, friday and Saturday from 6pm to 1.30am and closed on Sunday

Billionaire Dubai

Billionaire Dubai has revamped itself and offers an amazing dinner and show experience. The show features talented performers, acrobats and singers. The Artistic Production Director, Montserrat Moré is ex-Cirque du Soleil, so you can expect the shows to be amazing. To top off the dinner entertainment, Billionaire will regularly host leading DJs and artists. Dinner offers two distinct menus (Japanese and Italian) curated by celebrity chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu.

Cuisine: Japanese - Italian

Location: Taj Hotel Business Bay

Cost: Dh600 per person

When: Daily from 9pm to 3am

Lana Lusa

Inspired by Portuguese roots, the menu is filled with large comforting dishes and real ﬂavours, best shared across the table. The eatery also serves amazing coffee and Portuguese pastries. The European menu features plenty of seafood, grilled meats and healthy salads for those looking for a light meal. The all-day eatery also makes an amazing Portuguese breakfast.

Cuisine: Portugese

Location: Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road

Cost: Approx. Dh250 for two

When: Daily from 8am to 11pm

Food District

Food District, a new two-storey, licensed dining hub in Dubai celebrating 13 homegrown concepts all under one roof. The concept was created by the brains behind Depachika Food Hall. This location has both an indoor and terrace space at The Pointe and has front-row views of the world’s largest dancing fountains. The first floor showcases ten dine-in brands from trend-setting Dubai-based chefs, restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs, alongside two licensed bars. Meanwhile, the ground level houses an artisan coffee and café concept, with sandwiches, pastries and a gelato stall. This new one-stop, dine-in food market offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, paired with beverages from the following specialty vendors, each helming their own booth.

Cuisine: Various

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Ground floor: Daily from 9am to 10pm. First floor: From Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 10pm. Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 12am. The bar remains open until 2am

Señor Pico

New to Dubai, the legendary restaurant concept first opened in San Francisco in 1964. Located on Palm Jumeirah, Senor Pico is Dubai’s first restaurant to dish out Mexican-Californian cuisine. Signature dishes such as Lamb Pastor, succulent Lamb shoulder layered with onions marinated for 48 hours, Pico Chicken which is a stand-up marinated chicken with adobo, cumin, coriander lime juice, the cheese crusted quesadilla which has a special cheese blend of Oaxaca, Monterey Jack, white cheddar and the restaurant’s signature Cotija crust served with roasted poblano chile salsa on corn tortilla.

Cuisine: Mexican-Californian

Location: Palm Jumeirah, West Beach

When: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Sal Burj Al Arab

The contemporary mirrored pop-up is located at the terrace of the Burj Al Arab and overlooks the 100-metre infinity pool. Headed up and launched by Chef Roberto Rispoli, Sal offers Spanish and Portuguese cuisine. With a menu of sea-inspired dishes designed for sharing. The word Sal, which means ‘salt’ in Spanish and Portuguese, pays homage to the sea and one of the most ubiquitous ingredients in the world, not only in its name but also through the restaurant’s catch of the day – grilled or baked in sea salt to concentrate the natural flavours.

Cuisine: Spanish - Portugese

Location: Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach