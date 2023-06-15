Dubai: If daily temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius and above didn't signal the arrival of summer, now we have official confirmation. The Emirates Astronomy Society announced that the astronomical summer season will commence on June 21, 2023, at 18:58 UAE time, marking the date of the summer solstice.
As expected, residents in the UAE have packed away their beloved camping gear for the season. However, with the summer holidays and the long Eid Al Adha weekend coming up, families may be running out of things to do with children. We suggest an overnight camping experience in Dubai - and no, you won't have to brave the elements for this one.
This summer, The Green Planet in Dubai offers a fun overnight camping experience where summer campers get to spend the night in and wake up surrounded by a lush green and cool environment, which is home to more than 3,000 exotic plants and animals.
Available to guests of all ages, the offer includes a complete jungle camping experience including fireside stories and toasted marshmallows. There is also a hearty meal, screening of documentaries, and family-friendly activities and games hosted by the staff.
After a night tour marvelling at the nocturnal animals at the destination, the sounds of the rainforest will lull campers to sleep. Breakfast will be served at the cafe on site, followed by a tour of the biodome and an animal-feeding session.
The experience is available for two adults in a regular tent (Dh750) or a group of four (Dh1450) in a larger one. Children can join in at Dh200 per child. Spaces are limited to 25 guests each night but the offer is available until September 29. You could also book the experience for a birthday party or as a corporate team event.
Location: The Green Planet, Dubai, When: Until September 29, camp starts at 7pm daily, Cost: Starts at Dh750 for two (includes dinner, breakfast, tours and activities)