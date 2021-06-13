Red sale signs are plastered across different retail outlets in malls across Dubai, as the annual Dubai Summer Surprises is on. Image Credit: Cleofe Maceda/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the annual celebration of red-hot retail offers, exciting events and fun for the whole family, is set to return for its 24th edition. Taking place from September 1 July to 4 , this year’s DSS is an action-packed extravaganza of shopping and so much more that will thrill residents and visitors every day for 10 weeks of summer fun.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 2021 edition of DSS will showcase shopping, hotel, dining and entertainment options at incredible summer rates offering great value.

The city will be illuminated with colourful decorations and lighting to help residents and visitors get into the spirit of DSS and spread an atmosphere of fun and happiness around Dubai during the event.

This year’s DSS will get underway with spectacular opening day fireworks, projections and fountain shows at Burj Khalifa, The Palm Fountain at The Pointe and the Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall on 1 July.

Promotions

Fans will relish the return of exciting promotions such as DSS Share Millionaire, Daily Surprises and many more. New additions to this year’s line-up include foodie events Summer Restaurant Week, the Big Eid Eat and Dine & Win, while families will enjoy the Movie Magic and the Summer Art Project.

As usual, DSS will give residents and visitors plenty of chances to win amazing prizes with raffles and gifts up for grabs as well as super offers in time for Eid Al Adha and the annual Back to School season.

This year will also see the return of much-loved entertainers who will delight shoppers with special shows at the city’s malls and landmarks, while some of Dubai’s best hotels, attractions plus fitness and outdoor adventure destinations will also offer great deals throughout DSS.