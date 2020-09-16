If you're looking for a killer staycation and a great way to spend time with the family, why not check out the deal at Ramada Downtown Dubai.
This overnight stay will set you back Dh399 a night and includes free breakfast, along with tickets to access some of the city's best family attractions.
The hotel is marketing it as a staycation worth Dh800. It also includes 25 per cent off on dining and free drop offs to your attractions during the stay.
The free tickets include access to Laguna Waterpark at La Mer, Green Planet at City Walk, or movie tickets at Roxy Cinemas. Which means that there's definitley a way to spend time with the family exploring the city.
The hotel also offers a Dh199 daycation package, which includes free gym and pool access and a ticket for four people to any of the attractions.
Pretty great deal if you ask me
Key Information
Location: Ramada Downtown Dubai
Cost: Dh399 a night including breakfast for four and four tickets to a select Dubai attraction
Timings: Offer available until further notice