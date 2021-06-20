Image Credit: Graphic News

This month, North American restaurant, Weslodge, is celebrating the reunion of one of the worlds most adored TV shows with Friends Reunited at Weslodge Saloon. Kicking off on June 22 the interactive evening will include a high-octane quiz full of trivia for the most faithful of Friends fans and even drinks and dishes inspired by the long-running hit show.

From Ross and Rachel’s on-off relationship to Joey’s love of trifle, Monica’s compulsive tidying to Chandler’s job that no one can remember, Friends Reunited will allow Dubai fans to revel in the global excitement of the recent reunion and relive all their favourite bits from the ten seasons. Who can recall the celebrity cameos? Which songs did Phoebe perform at Central Perk? How many times did Ross scream “PIVOT!” or Joey say “How You Doin?” This is the chance to dive deep into Friends fandom while tucking into delicious dishes created especially for the occasion.

Designed for maximum interaction, each table will receive a team flag and bell while enjoying a welcome drink from ‘Gunther’s Special Cocktail Selection’. Between three delicious courses of Friends-themed dishes quiz questions and tasks will be fired thick and fast by an expert MC; before the big reveal after dessert. The lucky winners and champion team will receive a free Brunch at Weslodge Saloon and be crowned the greatest Friends geeks of the week.

Celebrating golden moments and characters, the three-course Friends Reunited menu is as tasty as it is nostalgic. Including a main of Weslodge Saloons much loved burger menu, as well as exclusive dishes to choose from include the ‘Perverted Salad’, ‘Ross’s Thanksgiving Leftovers’ a twist on Weslodge’s fried Chicken, Phoebe’s Grandma’s Cookie and Chandler and Rachel’s Floor Cheesecake – all created by Executive Chef Juan Pablo Ray Nores, an industry veteran with 23 years of cooking under his chef whites.

Weslodge’s Friends Reunited Dinner takes place on June 22 and is priced at Dh220 per person and includes a three-course dinner and one beverage per person.

Key info:

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai