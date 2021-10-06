Dubai: From November to February, you'll be able to experience a futuristic dining experience at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. The hotel will host Ibiza’s famed Sublimotion for a multi-sensory dining pop-up from 4 November to 4 February 2022.
The experience is the brainchild of Paco Roncero, chef and owner of two-Michelin-starred Paco Roncero Restaurante in Madrid, and creative director Eduardo Gonzales, of Vega Factory. It was first launched in in Ibiza in 2014 and has been at the top of the world’s culinary rankings ever since.
What is it exactly?
10 whimsical courses that transform with every scene, prepared with the finest ingredients. The food, the organisers say, is a delicious addition to the 360 degree theatrical performance. The theatrical show includes 360-degree screens with imagery projected onto every surface, from the walls to the table, turning the dining room into a stage, the team into actors and just 12 lucky diners into stars.
Experience luxury with dining
You could just go for the whimsical dining, or you could combine it with everything else the luxurious beachfront resort in Dubai has to offer by booking the Ultimate Sublimotion Experience suite package. The package is for two people.
The package includes two seats at Sublimotion, round-trip airport transfers in a Tesla Model X, stay in an enchanting suite with stunning sea or skyline views, welcome treats by Chef Paco Roncero, daily breakfast served in the chic setting of The Bay or in-suite, daily access to the resort’s sophisticated Club Lounge and a 60-minute Oriental Essence spa treatment for two.
Location: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai; When: 4 November 2021 to 4 February 2022 (6.30pm and 9pm); Cost: Dh5,000 per seat at Sublimotion, from Dh19,000 for the package for two