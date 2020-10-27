Dubai: In celebration of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which kicks off on October 30, The Dubai Mall is hosting a special 3-day mega sale this long weekend.
From Thursday, October 29 at 10am until Saturday, October 31 at 12am, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent off on sports as well as health and wellness brands. This is a perfect incentive to get those participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge to upgrade their sports gear in preparation for the month-long event.
However, if you aren't into sports, there's also a chance to snag a deal on fashion, beauty, jewellery and more for up to 75 per cent off.
The sale includes some big names and will run from 10am until 12am, which means shoppers will have 3 x 14 hours of shopping to do. So whether you're buying gym gear, or just treating yourself to a new pair of earrings, this weekend is a great chance to buy something new.
The Dubai Mall, which holds the record for the biggest mall in the world is a popular shopping destination for Dubai residents and tourists that visit the UAE.
