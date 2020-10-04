Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – the city’s yearly fitness initiative championed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, is returning for its fourth edition. The event starts on October 30 and ends on November 28, The goal of DFC is to energise the emirate and unite the community.
This year, DFC will feature a mix of both virtual and physical events and activities and will have high standards of safety precautions and social distancing in place. This ensures that Dubai’s residents and visitors can stay connected as they commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for the 30 days.
Throughout the month, a calendar of events, sports, health and wellness programmes and virtual sessions will be available to make fitness accessible and easy for all to complete their 30 days of physical activity. DFC asks that the whole city to find the motivation to keep moving, discover their passion for fitness and embark on a holistic wellness journey, regardless of age, ability, interest, fitness level or location preference.
Further details, including registration information and the full line-up for Dubai Fitness Challenge, will be released in the coming weeks. Participants are encouraged to set goals prior to the initiative’s kick-off and register on the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.