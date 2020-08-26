Some of these deals are ending soon

Dubai: Summer is an underrated season in the city. While many take the hot weather as an opportunity to go back home (under normal circumstances), this season is when hotels, entertainment businesses and restaurants will try and fight the lull with fantastic summer deals.

As the summer holidays end, you have a few more chances to enjoy these special deals.

DSS ends this weekend

Consumers in Dubai will be treated to a final round of bargain hunting this weekend, with at least 1,500 stores across Dubai set to bring their prices down for the ‘Final Sale’ of the summer season. With seven weeks of sales, dining and hotel promotions and activities for the family behind us, the grand finale takes place on Thursday from 10am onwards and wraps up on Saturday, August 29. The DSS sale promises the participation of 500 brands, as they slash their prices across a huge range of items at 1,500 stores around the city. The DSS Final Sale offers savings from 25 per cent to 90 per cent on the fashion, stylish lifestyle products, children’s clothes, home furnishing and more.

Offers end: August 29

Location: Dubai-wide

Visit the Museum of Illusions for less

The Museum of Illusions is offering a summer deal for Dh49 per person. The attraction, which is located in the heritage and cultural Al Seef development near Dubai Creek, plays all kinds of tricks on people’s brains, from making them wonder if the world around them is moving upside down to believing that a picture on the wall is pulsating. The Dubai edition of the Museum of Illusions is the biggest one to date with over 80 interactive exhibits designed to challenge the minds of people of all ages.

Offer ends: August 31

Location: Al Seef

Cost: Dh49 per person

A night at a five-star hotel for Dh125 including breakfast

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a great deal for couples or families looking to enjoy a getaway in one of Dubai’s most buzzing neighbourhoods. Until 31 August, guests will receive a guaranteed room upgrade (excluding suites), early check-in and late checkout, plus 20 per cent off all F&B, laundry and hotel transport. Kids under 12 eat for free, while the hotel also offers a half board package for Dh125 per night or full board for Dh250.

Offer ends: August 31

Location: JLT Cluster X

Cost: Dh125 per night including half board

La Perle’s amazing summer price

Combining music, dance and acrobatics, La Perle will keep audiences on the edge of their seats this DSS with its Las Vegas-style show. From July 30 to August 29, there will be two daily performances at 6pm and 9pm, with a range of special DSS Combo Packages available including Dh119 for a Bronze seat, Dh169 for a Silver seat, and Dh219 for a Gold seat, Dh274 for a Platinum seat and Dh499 for a VIP seat. Seat packages include free popcorn or nachos and soda.

Offer ends: August 29

Location: Habtoor City Atrium

Cost: Starting from Dh119 per person

Visit the Dubai Dolphinarium at 25 per cent off

Dubai Dolphinarium is offering 25 per cent off the price of tickets to its family-friendly live Dolphin & Seal show in celebration of DSS. The performances at the popular Dubai Creek Park venue are a great way to see the highly intelligent and playful animals up close, with daily shows every day of the week, including weekends. Tickets cost Dh70 for adults and Dh40 for children without the discount. Visitors can use the promo code DSS2020 to claim their reduced-price admission tickets.

Offer ends: August 29

Location: Dubai Creek Park

Cost: starting from Dh40

Buy one get one free at this Friday brunch

Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City have relaunched their value brunch, taking place every Friday from 11am to 4pm. Brunch starts off with a sharing platter, which includes a fruit and berry plate, sandwich wraps, pastries, salad jars, a French cheese plate, hummus, labneh, and vegetable crudité, as well as water, juices and a hot beverage, all served to the table. Then, everyone gets to order a main dish from The Daily kitchen, followed by a dessert. During summer until September 30, there’s a special Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer. Split the bill and your breakfast will cost you Dh45.

Offer ends: September 31

Locations: Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City

Cost: Dh99 per person, buy-one-get-one, so Dh49 per person

Timings: Every friday from 11am to 4pm

Summer pool offer at Azure beach club

Until August 31, guests can take advantage of great summer prices and kick back at Azure Beach for an entry fee of Dh100 during weekdays, fully redeemable on F&B and Dh200 on weekends, with Dh100 redeemable at Azure Lounge’s Asian fusion cuisine and crafted beverages. Spend the day on the pool for less.

Offer ends: August 31

Location: Rixos Premium JBR

Cost: Dh100 per person on weekdays, fully redeemable on F&B and Dh200 on weekends with Dh100 redeemable on F&B

3-course meal for Dh99 at Noodle House

This has always been one of my favourite summer deals. Experience The Noodle House’s new Dhs 99 menu, which offers three courses and a soft drink. Try a starter, main course, dessert and drink for Dh99 per person. The offer is available in all Noodle House venues including Nakheel Mall, The Palm, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and JBR The Walk.

Offer ends: October

Location: All Noodle House locations

Cost: Dh99 for three courses and a drink

Try the XLine in Dubai Marina for half the price

At 1km long, running from a height of 170m and with speeds of up to 80km/hr across the Marina, the zip line reopening will give adventure-seekers a thrilling experience on the world’s longest urban zip line, in Dubai Marina. Open Wednesday to Saturday from 3.30 to 6.30pm. The summer offer is across both its both Solo and Double Trouble experiences. Solo flyers can take the leap from Dh399 per person (regular rates at Dh650), while pairs can fly fast together on the XLine’s two zip lines for Dh699 per pair. Usually, the regular rates are at Dh1,200.

Offer ends: So far, it’s still on!

Location: Dubai Marina Mall

Cost: Dh399 per person or Dh699 per pair

IMG World’s Dh20 entry ticket

Indoor theme park IMG Worlds of Adventure has a limited-time summer offer entry price of Dh20 for UAE residents and pay as you go for all attractions at Dh25 per ride.

Offer ends: So far it’s still on

Location: Mohammed Bin Zayed Road