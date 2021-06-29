Dubai: Dubai’s highly anticipated annual shopping festival, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back with a bang and the 2021 edition of DSS is kicking off with a bang.
The opening celebrations for this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises will include stunning projection shows held at two of the city’s best-loved landmarks: the IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City Mall and The Dubai Fountains at The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Taking place on 1 July, people can watch the shows in person, or broadcast live with performances choreographed to the tune of Dubai Kawkab Akhar.
Dubai Festival City Mall
The major shopping, dining, entertainment, and retail destination will be launching the 24th edition of the popular shopping event with a choreographed light and music show with specially created projections lighting the sky in tune of “Dubai Kawkab Akhar”.
From fountains, lights, projections, and lasers, to Dubai Festival City Mall’s two-time record-breaking IMAGINE show, the launch of DSS is not to be missed on Thursday July 1 at 7.57pm.
Dubai Mall
Head down to Dubai mall if you want to watch a very special light and laser show, as well as the Dubai Fountain dance along to the song Dubai Kawkab Akhar. The specially created show will display plenty of bright colours and will of course feature Modesh and Dana as the main characters of the Dubai Summer Surprises season. The Dubai Mall show will kick off at 8pm.
Anyone wishing to physically attend the DSS opening events must present proof of vaccination to book into one of the restaurants facing the fountains or visit either location.