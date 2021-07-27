It's not just about shopping, take your pick from staycation deals to free fitness classes

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Summer Surprises takes place every summer in the city, and this year the event is coming back stronger than ever. Although shopping is the main activity, there’s a bunch of other free activities or affordable deals you can take advantage of. From shows on the Burj Khalifa to fantastic staycation deals, here are seven non-shopping ways to enjoy DSS.

Fantastic Staycation Deals

Palazzo Versace Dubai is one of the hotels offering a great deal this summer during DSS.

DSS will be offering plenty of hotel deals this summer. Book a room at the Armani Hotel Dubai or the Address Sky View hotel during DSS and receive free access to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR Park and At The Top at Burj Khalifa.

Guests staying at Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters can enjoy the hotel’s family rooms or suites and free breakfast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant during.

The Palazzo Versace Dubai will welcome guests to enjoy a seven-night luxury stay in a Grand Suite with free breakfast for two adults and two children below 12, hotel credit to be used at selected F&B and spa outlets, access to the Executive Lounge and complimentary tickets for two adults and two children to Laguna Waterpark, Dubai Parks and Resorts and La Perle once during their stay.

The DSS deal from Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai Marina includes an exclusive family offer of 50 per cent off the price of a second room, free breakfast, half-price spa treatments and tickets to La Perle for two adults and two children.

The H Hotel promises families a DSS holiday to remember with great deals including a free room upgrade and breakfast, guaranteed early check-in and late check-out, F&B and spa vouchers and complimentary dining for a maximum of two kids up to 12 years.

The W Hotel Palm Jumeirah will be a super DSS vacation spot with 50 per cent off a second room and free breakfast for the whole family.

The Doubletree by Hilton Business Bay hotel invites families to enjoy a getaway in the heart of the city that includes a two-night stay, free breakfast and dinner, plus 20 per cent off F&B and even unlimited ice lollies for the kids at the pool.

Head to La Perle for less

At La Perle, the awe-inspiring acrobatics show that combines dramatic stunts set to music will welcome guests with a host of summer deals. During DSS, kids under 12 can enjoy free access to the Al Habtoor City-based show when accompanied by a paying adult, UAE residents can enjoy 20 per cent off the price of a ticket and groups of four guests will receive 25 per cent off as part of a great friends and family deal.

Foodie deals

Image Credit: Supplied

This DSS will see the launch of the first ever Summer Restaurant Week. For a limited time, foodies can explore many of Dubai's best restaurants, with special breakfast, lunch and dinner deals at great prices for all the family. Held from August 11 to 21. Summer Restaurant Week will encourage residents and visitors to enjoy breakfast for Dh69 for adults and Dh25 for kids, two-course lunch menus at Dh95 for adults and Dh35 for kids and three-course dinners priced Dh150 for adults and Dh35 for kids.

Concerts and more

This summer MAC Global will present three nights of entertainment to remember at Dubai’s home of live entertainment, Coca-Cola Arena. The Music of ABBA, West End Extravaganza and Disco Symphonic are colossal, feel good and entertaining shows never before seen in Dubai. These highly anticipated musical concerts are part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) line up of great events. The Music of ABBA will take place on Thursday, 12 August. The West End Extravaganza will be a day later on Friday 13 August and to finish off the weekend, you’ve got Disco Symphonic – Saturday 14 August 2021.

Free Family Fun

Image Credit: Supplied

With Dubai’s annual popular shopping festival, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) now in full swing, Festival Plaza is hosting free-to-attend activities for adults and children.

From Thursday 1st July to Saturday 4th September, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali will be offering a jam-packed schedule to keep the whole family entertained. Ranging from fun-filled play zones, where children and adults will be able to get creative with wall art – think giant crayons, to a fabulous kids Summer Camp throughout July offering a range of workshops such as gardening, reading sessions, as well as painting, ceramic work and cupcake and donut decorating. Plus, Festival Plaza will be hosting science experiments, special LEGO workshops.

Free HIIT workout classes

Image Credit: Supplied

For adults, Festival Plaza is offering a selection of workouts not to be missed including Pilates, BollyHIIT and Bhangra HIIT every Friday and Saturday until July 3 in partnership with The PAD Fitness. August will see the mall team up with Gymnation for HIIT, free weight cardio, Zumba and more until August 28 from Thursday to Saturday.

Outdoor adventure

Aventura Parks Image Credit: Supplied

The ultimate outdoor adventure destination, Aventura Parks at Mushrif Park will welcome kids and adults to enjoy a host of activities such as nature trails, tree surfing, rope climbing and ziplining as part of a special lineup of events for DSS. Available daily from 5pm to 12am for Dh99, the Aventura Summer Nights promotion gives visitors access to the park’s 24 ziplines, six circuits, 80 obstacles and more than 1,640 metres of games.

Modesh and Dana Maze Wonderland