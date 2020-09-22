Recently reopened restaurant Phoenicia will host a dinner by famed Lebanese-Australian Chef Greg Malouf with 100 per cent of the proceeds going toward Beirut relief efforts.
Tickets to the Benefit Beirut dinner at Phoenicia Dubai, JA Oasis Beach Tower, are priced at Dh200 per person and will include a welcome drink, a selection of six mezze such as Malouf’s signature silky hummus and Mahanie sausages, and a choice of main course such as eight hour lamb ouzi.
The meal will be rounded off with a specially created dessert, the ‘Hand of Beirut’; date and chocolate cake, honeyed labneh, salted banana caramel and cardamom wafers.
The full Dh200 will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent for projects related to the rebuilding of Beirut following the deadly blasts on August 4.