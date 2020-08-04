Roxy Cinemas City Walk will make Bollywood dreams come true with a film festival on August 5 and 6 complete with Indian snacks, a red carpet and decor that’s right out a movie set.
Options to watch at the two-day screening are the comedy of errors ‘Good Newwz’, romcom ‘Dream Girl’ and action flicks ‘Baaghi 3’ and ‘Tanhaji’. The shows start at 6.30pm.
The foyer of Roxy Cinema City Walk will be given a ‘Bollywood’ makeover so you can get your perfect filmy Instagram shot.
Those who opt for the experience Roxy Platinum can dig into an Indian menu featuring spicy popcorn, mini chicken tikka samosas and Bombay vada pav and more. The menu can also be bought by Gold Screen ticket holders and the treats will be delivered to their seats.
For added flair, there will also be a magician to enchant customers.
Tickets can be bought online.