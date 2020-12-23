Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Gulf News archives

SAL

Image Credit:

Sal is a new lifestyle experience at the Burj Al Arab. The contemporary mirrored pop-up is located at the terrace of the Burj Al Arab Hotel. The new pop up restaurant overlooks the 100-metre infinity pool. Headed up and launched by Chef Roberto Rispoli, Sal will offer Spanish and Portuguese cuisine. With a menu of sea-inspired dishes designed for sharing. The menu features special dishes like Prawns in Roasted Tomato Sauce or wild crab and moves onto signature mains including Homemade Trenette Pasta & King Crab, Seabream Isolana, and Sea Salt Crusted Seabass, all available at a great value. To end, guests can choose from a variety of sweets from the Dessert Trolley. You have the option to go for an a la carte lunch with a two-course meal starting from Dh110 per person, or upgrade that experience to a full pool day for Dh450 per person, with Dh300 of those to use on F&B dining at Sal. The entire pool area is decked out with Sal branding, barefoot luxury, and chic European decor.

Location: Burj Al Arab Dubai

Cost: Dh450 per person with pool access including Dh300 F&B credit, Dh800 per couple including Dh600 F&B credit, starting from Dh900 for two for the Luxury Cabana with welcome fruit and 1 Bottle of grape.

Timings: Beach Club daily from 10am to 7pm, Restaurant daily from 12.30pm to 11pm

Missippi's

Image Credit:

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub is a fun, accessible and brand-new poolside hangout located on the rooftop of Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Missippi’s is the perfect escape from the concrete jungle, without the hassle of leaving Dubai. Picture the colourful cafes of Bali, throw in a touch of Tulum’s tropics, add the artistry of Miami, and top it off with a wide selection of vibrant bevvies, global bites and unique cocktails. The venue oozes personality and offers guests a photo op at every turn. Designed to be an Instagrammer’s dream with a space that combines stylish modern décor with earthy-wooden cabanas, lush green flora, inviting lounge interiors, and a colour scheme with splashes of pastels. Open all day every day, from 6am till late, Missippi’s is where you go for good times with good friends. Guests can avail of valet parking at the entrance of Avani hotel or choose to park at the adjoining Ibn Battuta Mall.

Location: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai

Cost: Weekdays areDh100 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B, Weekends are Dh200 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B

Timings: Pool is open daily from 12pm to 7pm, Dining is available daily from 6am till late

Nammos

Image Credit: Supplied

The famous Mykonos Beach Club is finally in Dubai but it's technically not marketed as a beach club, but more as a fine dining restaurant with a private beach. Nammos Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents a brand new gastronomic experience that adds to the food and entertainment scene of the UAE. If you’ve been to the one in Mykonos, you might have heard that the Psarou Bay beach has had a slew of A-list visitors including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usain Bolt. The elements that promise to make Nammos Dubai one of the top destinations of the city are the high end signature food, shisha at the beach bar and a wooden chic design.

Location: Four Seasons Jumeirah

Cost: A day pass is Dh200 and includes a beach bed and a towel

Timings: Open Daily from 11am to 7pm

White Beach

Image Credit: Supplied

White Beach is the new beach club at the Atlantis Dubai. Featuring an Instagram-worthy infinity pool, a chic outdoor restaurant for out-of-this-world dining and a breezy open-air terrace perfect for sunset cocktail-sipping. The day-to-night venue has views of the Dubai Skyline. Ladies day takes place every monday and tey can enjoy unlimited beverages and grape and 50 per cent off on a special food menu.

Location: Atlantis the Palm Jumeirah

Cost: A day pass includes a single bed and starts from Dh200, with Dh100 redeemable on food and beverage

Timings: Daily from 10am to 8pm

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity, which opened its doors in 2013, is a beach club, bar, restaurant, pool and large-scale event concept located next to Skydive Dubai Drop Zone in Al Sufouh. It's also home to a 2,000 square metres expansion, with a 39 metres glass-fronted infinity swimming pool highlighted by a 22 metre curved acrylic panel. 5,500 guests get a day to night experience here with laid-back lounging on the beach and pool, lunch or dinner in the restaurant and a full-on party vibe by night. Pool and beach access, towels, changing facilities and amenities including fresh fruit, ice lollies, sunglasses cleaning and cold towels is included in the price. Weekly and monthly packages are also available. Reservations for sun loungers, day beds and tables can be made with a minimum spend. Reservations for the free Ladies’ Day on Tuesday are essential.

Location: Dubai Marina

Cost: A day pass can cost Dh160 Sunday to Wednesday and Dh150 for women and Dh250 for men on Thursday, Dh295 for women andDh345 for men on Fruday and Dh249 for women and Dh299 for men on Saturday

Timings: Daily from 10am to late

Azure Beach

Image Credit:

Make the most of the Dubai weather by soaking up the sun at Azure Beach. Azure Beach Dubai is a favourite beachside hangout at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, where Dubai residents and visitors can spend the day under the sun and enjoy a raft of specials offers. Azure Beach has recently elevated its luxury offering with the introduction of individual private plunge pools for its six exclusive cabanas, creating the latest in ultimate poolside experiences. The large plunge pools can accommodate up to 20 people, while the small plunge pools can fit up to 10 people. The cabanas are available for hire during standard opening times, with a variety of packages to choose from. Weekday packages for the private cabanas start from Dh2000 minimum spend, fully redeemable on food and beverage, while weekend packages start from Dh4000 minimum spend, also redeemable on F&B. Advance notice is required ahead of booking.

Location: Rixos Premium, JBR

Cost: Weekdays for Dh100 and Dh50 is redeemable on F&B, Weekends for Dh200 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B

Timings: 10am to 8pm

Drift Beach Club

Drift Beach Dubai, is turning one in style Image Credit: Supplied

Drift, a bespoke beachfront destination where luxury beach chic meets casual simplicity. A place where the ambience is laid-back, yet vibrant. When the sun goes down over the Arabian Gulf, the tempo at Drift rises. The beach club has a stunning infinity pool, extensive private beach and lush landscaped surroundings offering panoramic views of Palm Island Bay and Dubai’s iconic skyline, Drift was created to welcome guests seeking a distinctive lifestyle. The beach club is also home to a restaurant and bar showcasing an innovative take on classic Provençal cuisine. An emphasis on the finest organic ingredients, freshness and simplicity delivers a culinary indulgence, complemented by an innovative beverage menu.

Location: One and Only Royal Mirage

Cost: Daily entry is priced at Dh200. Prices include: a sunbed, towel, cold hand/face towel, seasonal fruit bowl and a bottle of still or sparkling water

Timings: Open daily from 10.30am to 7pm

Barasti Beach Bar

Image Credit: Barasti Facebook

Barasti has always been one of the city’s most popular and vibrant bars. Boasting a vast outdoor seating area and a large live sport big screen. It is all about swiming, eating, dancing and enjoying live music, which is on throughout the week. If lazy beach days are more your thing. A Dubai institution, Barasti offers a mix of good music, delicious food and beverages against the backdrop of Dubai Marina. If you don’t want to leave when the sun goes down, you can stay and party into the night.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort

Cost: Free entry

Timings: Open Daily, from 10am Sunday to Thursday and from 9am on Friday and Saturday for over 21’s only

The Cove Beach

Image Credit: Facebook

Cove Beach offers Dubai residents an idyllic all-day beach lounge. With a stretch of soft white sandy beach, water and open lounge spaces, the venues beach facilities are a lavish retreat. Featuring authentic Mediterranean Riviera flavours, from Provence to Tuscany, the restaurant at Cove Beach serves a modern twist on traditional tastes at their beachside restaurant. With fresh ingredient-driven dishes, Cove beach offers food from the South of France to Italy with highlighted signature dishes. Finely grilled seafood, delicious homemade pastas and an expertly prepared selection of vegetarian dishes.

Location: Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island

Cost: Weekdays Dh200 per person for a day pass (Dh100 to spend on F&B) and Dh300 for a day pass on weekends (Dh150 to spend on F&B)

Timings: Daily form 10am to 1am

Andreea's

Image Credit: Supplied

Located at the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, this chic atmosphere, features now elegant interior design, crystal-blue waters of a newly expanded pool, and a palm tree spattered terrace. The beach club has views of the Dubai Marina Skyline and a gorgeous breathtaking sunset. The kitchen puts out premium handcrafted and internationally inspired food from 11 am straight through into the early morning hours. With fresh ingredients to including a Mongolian Style Lamb Rack, Paella Del Mar, a fresh selection of Sushi/Sashimi and handcrafted Signature Pizzas from the wood burning oven plus much more. On weekdays it is a peaceful hideaway from the city, offering a slice of sea-side paradise mere minutes away from the heart of the Dubai Marina and JBR. On the weekends and Mondays after the sun sets, the setting transforms into a vibrant celebration of luxury lifestyle.

Location: Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection JBR

Cost: Dh250 minimum spend; Ladies Day Thurs and Sat, Dh125

Timings: Daily from 10am to 10pm

Nikki Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Club, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied photo

Nikki Beach Dubai is located on the Arabian Gulf on Pearl Jumeira Island. This 14,000-square-meter property is modeled after the same modern, all white look and feel of our other Nikki Beach locations across the globe, and features cutting-edge architecture and design. By day, guests can lounge poolside, reserve a table for lunch and dance to the beats of the DJ spinning from one of the bars. The pool area is filled with oversized white luxury day beds, single beds, private cabanas with shaded sofa seating area and three Ultimate VIP cabanas. For an indulgent experience, each of these 3 Ultimate VIP Cabanas are equipped with their own pool, terrace, cabana bed, sofas, dining table, bathroom, and changing facility. Another seating/lounging option is the four-tiered VIP area, which overlooks the entire property.

Location: Pearl Jumeira

Cost: weekdays Dh150 for a single sun lounger including a towel and a soft drink and Dh100 to spend on F&B, Weekends Dh300 with Dh250 to spend on F&B

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Beach by Five

Image Credit: Supplied

Five Palm Jumeirah offers a beach spanning 150 metres on the West Palm, featuring double width sun loungers, cabanas, and a deck for dining as well as housing an instagrammable glass lined pool equipped with a chandelier. The menu features sharing style dishes from across the Mediterranean that has been carefully crafted for you to share and enjoy with friends and family. Inspired by a journey across the Mediterranean, guests can tuck into an array of cold and hot tapas from Spain, Greece, Turkey and the Levant. From fresh salads and mezze to specialty seafood and sushi platters.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Weekdays Dh150 fully redeemable on F&B and Dh200 fully redeemable on F&B

Timings: Open daily from 8am to sunset

The Penthouse

Dh200 and 100Dh redeemable on F&B

10am to 6pm

Riva Beach Club

Riva beach club, on the Palm Jumeirah. Image Credit: Supplied

Though it’s been around six years since the club opened it still remains a favourite with the party going crowd in Dubai. The beach and restaurant area with outdoor bar and lounge, beach with sun loungers, temperature controlled pool, gym and Sophie’s Café . Facilities also include wakeboarding, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking and scuba diving at an additional price. Beach and pool is on first-come-first-served, but reservations for restaurant is advised.

Location: Palm Jumeirah, Shoreline

Cost: Week Days: Single Dh75, Couple Dh120, Child Dh55, Weekend : Single Dh100, Couple Dh175, Child Dh75, Wednesday: Dh55 for Ladies (inclusive of 3 free beverages)

Timings: 7am to 7pm

World Island: The Royal Island Beach Club

Image Credit: Supplied

This manmade Island in the iconic World Island project is about 30 minutes out into the Arabian Gulf, and offers a 180 degree view of the Dubai’s skyline. The club, which opened in 2012, has a capacity of 500 pax for an event/day access as per logistics, but the Island’s 38,941 square metres area can accommodate more than 2,000. It includes a kids’ play area, swimming pool and restaurant. Departure point every hour from Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 1.

Location: World Island, Deira

Cost: Dh200 for adults and Dh100 per child between five and 11 years. This includes boat transportation, and access to pool, beach volleyball, kid’s play area, giant chess, table soccer, billiards, towels, sunbed usage and umbrellas. Entry is complimentary for children below five. Kayaks are available for Dh100 per hour.

Timings: The island is open from 11am to 6pm each day and until 3am for parties

Summersalt

Image Credit: Supplied

Find yourself a lovely hidden corner at Jumeirah's latest hotel, Jumeirah Al Naseem and enjoy the awesome views of Burj Al Arab. Escape from the week with a day that really gives you everything under the sun; enjoy access to the pool and gorgeous beach, beachside bites with signature beveragesand more, while guest and resident DJ’s play tunes to delight a vibrant crowd.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel

Cost: Dh200 per person on weekdays, Dh375 per person on the weekend | Couple: Dh350 per couple (weekday), Dh550 per couple (weekend), Friday brunch Dh500 per person inclusive of pool and beach access with three-course set menu and unlimited selected beverages, Ladies day for Dh100 per lady inclusive of complimentary welcome cocktail, 25 per cent savings on food and beverage, and pool and beach access

Timings: Daily from 9am to 6pm

Abu Dhabi

Yas Beach Club

Image Credit: Supplied

The club offers stunning views of the ocean and mangroves. The beach lounge area features an open air DJ booth, an infinity pool and five private chalets. On Fridays, the infinity pool, can be accessed only by adults (+21) while families with children use the splash pool. Along with the tropical-themed Tiki Bar, the club also serves Neapolitan pizzas, grills and Italian gelato. Water sport such as sailing, kayaking, wind surfing, paddle boarding is available, with trained instructors to teach the sport. The club’s also houses volleyball facilities.

Location: Yas Island

Cost: Day passes are for Dh60 on weekdays and Dh120 on weekends. Children under eight go free.

Timings: The club is open from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends

Saadiyat Beach Club

Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Relax surrounded by natural beauty at the Saadiyat Beach Club. Take a cooling dip in the pool and sample the delights that the club’s restaurants and lounges have to offer for the whole day. Entry includes access to the beach, swimming pool and loungers until sunset, to the workout room and spa facilities such as sauna, steam, Jacuzzi and plunge pool until 8pm.

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Cost: During the week is Dh220 for singles, Dh370 for couples, Dh110 for 13 to 17 year-olds and Dh75 for 3 to 12 year-olds. Weekend and public holidays prices are Dh420, Dh720, Dh210 and Dh75, respectively. Weekly, monthly and annual packages also available

Timings: Daily from 8am to sunset

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: Supplied

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi at Makers District on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is the latest beach club to launch in the capital. The licensed venue offers a picturesque ocean view and the Al Reem skyline as well as a 100-seat outdoor restaurant and lounge, a beach and an infinity pool. The 300 meters of beach is the only swimmable beach on Al Reem Island. With different party themes every week, Cove Beach at Makers District is accessible during the day and at night. They also offer dining and special deals for ladies every Thursday and brunch on Friday.

Location: Al Reem Island

Cost: Weekdays for Dh200 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B, Weekends for Dh300 with Dh150 redeemable on F&B