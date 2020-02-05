Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Nammos

Image Credit: Supplied

The famous Mykonos Beach Club is finally in Dubai but it's technically not marketed as a beach club, but more as a fine dining restaurant with a private beach. Nammos Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents a brand new gastronomic experience that adds to the food and entertainment scene of the UAE. If you’ve been to the one in Mykonos, you might have heard that the Psarou Bay beach has had a slew of A-list visitors including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usain Bolt. The elements that promise to make Nammos Dubai one of the top destinations of the city are the high end signature food, shisha at the beach bar and a wooden chic design.

Location: Four Seasons Jumeirah

Cost: A day pass is Dh200 and includes a beach bed and a towel

Timings: Open Daily from 11am to 7pm

White Beach

Image Credit: Supplied

White Beach is the new beach club at the Atlantis Dubai. Featuring an Instagram-worthy infinity pool, a chic outdoor restaurant for out-of-this-world dining and a breezy open-air terrace perfect for sunset cocktail-sipping. The day-to-night venue has views of the Dubai Skyline. Ladies day takes place every monday and tey can enjoy unlimited beverages and grape and 50 per cent off on a special food menu.

Location: Atlantis the Palm Jumeirah

Cost: A day pass includes a single bed and starts from Dh200, with Dh100 redeemable on food and beverage

Timings: Daily from 10am to 8pm

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity, which opened its doors in 2013, is a beach club, bar, restaurant, pool and large-scale event concept located next to Skydive Dubai Drop Zone in Al Sufouh. It's also home to a 2,000 square metres expansion, with a 39 metres glass-fronted infinity swimming pool highlighted by a 22 metre curved acrylic panel. 5,500 guests get a day to night experience here with laid-back lounging on the beach and pool, lunch or dinner in the restaurant and a full-on party vibe by night. Pool and beach access, towels, changing facilities and amenities including fresh fruit, ice lollies, sunglasses cleaning and cold towels is included in the price. Weekly and monthly packages are also available. Reservations for sun loungers, day beds and tables can be made with a minimum spend. Reservations for the free Ladies’ Day on Tuesday are essential.

Location: Dubai Marina

Cost: A day pass can cost Dh160 Sunday to Wednesday and Dh150 for women and Dh250 for men on Thursday, Dh295 for women andDh345 for men on Fruday and Dh249 for women and Dh299 for men on Saturday

Timings: Daily from 10am to late

Drift Beach Club

Drift Beach Dubai, is turning one in style Image Credit: Supplied

Drift, a bespoke beachfront destination where luxury beach chic meets casual simplicity. A place where the ambience is laid-back, yet vibrant. When the sun goes down over the Arabian Gulf, the tempo at Drift rises. The beach club has a stunning infinity pool, extensive private beach and lush landscaped surroundings offering panoramic views of Palm Island Bay and Dubai’s iconic skyline, Drift was created to welcome guests seeking a distinctive lifestyle. The beach club is also home to a restaurant and bar showcasing an innovative take on classic Provençal cuisine. An emphasis on the finest organic ingredients, freshness and simplicity delivers a culinary indulgence, complemented by an innovative beverage menu.

Location: One and Only Royal Mirage

Cost: Daily entry is priced at Dh200. Prices include: a sunbed, towel, cold hand/face towel, seasonal fruit bowl and a bottle of still or sparkling water

Timings: Open daily from 10.30am to 7pm

Barasti Beach Bar

Image Credit: Barasti Facebook

Barasti has always been one of the city’s most popular and vibrant bars. Boasting a vast outdoor seating area and a large live sport big screen. It is all about swiming, eating, dancing and enjoying live music, which is on throughout the week. If lazy beach days are more your thing. A Dubai institution, Barasti offers a mix of good music, delicious food and beverages against the backdrop of Dubai Marina. If you don’t want to leave when the sun goes down, you can stay and party into the night.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort

Cost: Free entry

Timings: Open Daily, from 10am Sunday to Thursday and from 9am on Friday and Saturday for over 21’s only

The Cove Beach

Image Credit: Facebook

Cove Beach offers Dubai residents an idyllic all-day beach lounge. With a stretch of soft white sandy beach, water and open lounge spaces, the venues beach facilities are a lavish retreat. Featuring authentic Mediterranean Riviera flavours, from Provence to Tuscany, the restaurant at Cove Beach serves a modern twist on traditional tastes at their beachside restaurant. With fresh ingredient-driven dishes, Cove beach offers food from the South of France to Italy with highlighted signature dishes. Finely grilled seafood, delicious homemade pastas and an expertly prepared selection of vegetarian dishes.

Location: Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island

Cost: Weekdays Dh200 per person for a day pass (Dh100 to spend on F&B) and Dh300 for a day pass on weekends (Dh150 to spend on F&B)

Timings: Daily form 10am to 1am

Andreea's

Image Credit: Supplied

Located at the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, this chic atmosphere, features now elegant interior design, crystal-blue waters of a newly expanded pool, and a palm tree spattered terrace. The beach club has views of the Dubai Marina Skyline and a gorgeous breathtaking sunset. The kitchen puts out premium handcrafted and internationally inspired food from 11 am straight through into the early morning hours. With fresh ingredients to including a Mongolian Style Lamb Rack, Paella Del Mar, a fresh selection of Sushi/Sashimi and handcrafted Signature Pizzas from the wood burning oven plus much more. On weekdays it is a peaceful hideaway from the city, offering a slice of sea-side paradise mere minutes away from the heart of the Dubai Marina and JBR. On the weekends and Mondays after the sun sets, the setting transforms into a vibrant celebration of luxury lifestyle.

Location: Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection JBR

Cost: Dh250 minimum spend; Ladies Day Thurs and Sat, Dh125

Timings: Daily from 10am to 10pm

Nikki Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Club, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied photo

Nikki Beach Dubai is located on the Arabian Gulf on Pearl Jumeira Island. This 14,000-square-meter property is modeled after the same modern, all white look and feel of our other Nikki Beach locations across the globe, and features cutting-edge architecture and design. By day, guests can lounge poolside, reserve a table for lunch and dance to the beats of the DJ spinning from one of the bars. The pool area is filled with oversized white luxury day beds, single beds, private cabanas with shaded sofa seating area and three Ultimate VIP cabanas. For an indulgent experience, each of these 3 Ultimate VIP Cabanas are equipped with their own pool, terrace, cabana bed, sofas, dining table, bathroom, and changing facility. Another seating/lounging option is the four-tiered VIP area, which overlooks the entire property.

Location: Pearl Jumeira

Cost: weekdays Dh150 for a single sun lounger including a towel and a soft drink and Dh100 to spend on F&B, Weekends Dh300 with Dh250 to spend on F&B

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Beach by Five

Image Credit: Supplied

Five Palm Jumeirah offers a beach spanning 150 metres on the West Palm, featuring double width sun loungers, cabanas, and a deck for dining as well as housing an instagrammable glass lined pool equipped with a chandelier. The menu features sharing style dishes from across the Mediterranean that has been carefully crafted for you to share and enjoy with friends and family. Inspired by a journey across the Mediterranean, guests can tuck into an array of cold and hot tapas from Spain, Greece, Turkey and the Levant. From fresh salads and mezze to specialty seafood and sushi platters.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Weekdays Dh150 fully redeemable on F&B and Dh200 fully redeemable on F&B

Timings: Open daily from 8am to sunset

The Penthouse

Dh200 and 100Dh redeemable on F&B

10am to 6pm

Riva Beach Club

Riva beach club, on the Palm Jumeirah. Image Credit: Supplied

Though it’s been around six years since the club opened it still remains a favourite with the party going crowd in Dubai. The beach and restaurant area with outdoor bar and lounge, beach with sun loungers, temperature controlled pool, gym and Sophie’s Café . Facilities also include wakeboarding, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking and scuba diving at an additional price. Beach and pool is on first-come-first-served, but reservations for restaurant is advised.

Location: Palm Jumeirah, Shoreline

Cost: Week Days: Single Dh75, Couple Dh120, Child Dh55, Weekend : Single Dh100, Couple Dh175, Child Dh75, Wednesday: Dh55 for Ladies (inclusive of 3 free beverages)

Timings: 7am to 7pm

World Island: The Royal Island Beach Club

Image Credit: Supplied

This manmade Island in the iconic World Island project is about 30 minutes out into the Arabian Gulf, and offers a 180 degree view of the Dubai’s skyline. The club, which opened in 2012, has a capacity of 500 pax for an event/day access as per logistics, but the Island’s 38,941 square metres area can accommodate more than 2,000. It includes a kids’ play area, swimming pool and restaurant. Departure point every hour from Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 1.

Location: World Island, Deira

Cost: Dh200 for adults and Dh100 per child between five and 11 years. This includes boat transportation, and access to pool, beach volleyball, kid’s play area, giant chess, table soccer, billiards, towels, sunbed usage and umbrellas. Entry is complimentary for children below five. Kayaks are available for Dh100 per hour.

Timings: The island is open from 11am to 6pm each day and until 3am for parties

Summersalt

Image Credit: Supplied

Find yourself a lovely hidden corner at Jumeirah's latest hotel, Jumeirah Al Naseem and enjoy the awesome views of Burj Al Arab. Escape from the week with a day that really gives you everything under the sun; enjoy access to the pool and gorgeous beach, beachside bites with signature beveragesand more, while guest and resident DJ’s play tunes to delight a vibrant crowd.

Location: Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel

Cost: Dh200 per person on weekdays, Dh375 per person on the weekend | Couple: Dh350 per couple (weekday), Dh550 per couple (weekend), Friday brunch Dh500 per person inclusive of pool and beach access with three-course set menu and unlimited selected beverages, Ladies day for Dh100 per lady inclusive of complimentary welcome cocktail, 25 per cent savings on food and beverage, and pool and beach access

Timings: Daily from 9am to 6pm

Abu Dhabi

Yas Beach Club

Image Credit: Supplied

The club offers stunning views of the ocean and mangroves. The beach lounge area features an open air DJ booth, an infinity pool and five private chalets. On Fridays, the infinity pool, can be accessed only by adults (+21) while families with children use the splash pool. Along with the tropical-themed Tiki Bar, the club also serves Neapolitan pizzas, grills and Italian gelato. Water sport such as sailing, kayaking, wind surfing, paddle boarding is available, with trained instructors to teach the sport. The club’s also houses volleyball facilities.

Location: Yas Island

Cost: Day passes are for Dh60 on weekdays and Dh120 on weekends. Children under eight go free.

Timings: The club is open from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends

Saadiyat Beach Club

Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Relax surrounded by natural beauty at the Saadiyat Beach Club. Take a cooling dip in the pool and sample the delights that the club’s restaurants and lounges have to offer for the whole day. Entry includes access to the beach, swimming pool and loungers until sunset, to the workout room and spa facilities such as sauna, steam, Jacuzzi and plunge pool until 8pm.

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Cost: During the week is Dh220 for singles, Dh370 for couples, Dh110 for 13 to 17 year-olds and Dh75 for 3 to 12 year-olds. Weekend and public holidays prices are Dh420, Dh720, Dh210 and Dh75, respectively. Weekly, monthly and annual packages also available