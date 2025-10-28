myAster health and beauty app expands its impact to over 5 million people

With over 2.8 million downloads and more than five million lives touched, myAster has evolved into one of the region’s most comprehensive digital health and wellness ecosystems, offering users access to trusted doctors, diagnostics, wellness tools, and beauty products, all within a single platform.

Since its launch in 2022, myAster has transformed how people across the region experience healthcare – bridging the gap between medical expertise, preventive wellness, and everyday self-care.

The app offers seamless access to seven hospitals, 72 clinics, and more than 680 doctors across over 30 specialties within the Aster network.

Beyond consultations, users can book diagnostics, lab tests, and homecare services, including physiotherapy, immunity booster IV drips, and doctor or nurse visits, delivering convenient access to comprehensive care at home.

With over 50,000 video consultations completed, users can now connect with a general physician in as little as 10–15 minutes, ensuring that quality care is never more than a few taps away.

In its drive to provide holistic wellness, myAster has introduced features such as the Health Profile, which allows users to monitor key health parameters like blood pressure, glucose levels, body measurements, and risk factors including diabetes, hypertension, and smoking.

The Lab on App feature consolidates prescriptions, lab reports, and radiology results into a single, convenient digital space. To support wellness and lifestyle, the platform now also offers guided breathing exercises for stress management.

Expanding its presence in beauty, myAster hosts thousands of skincare and wellness products on the platform, including a curated selection of K-Beauty favorites that reflect global trends and high-quality formulations.

With the launch of myBeauty Lens, an AI-powered skin analysis tool, users can receive personalised skincare recommendations based on over 18 skin metrics and environmental factors.

Products can be instantly ordered through the app, creating a seamless bridge between beauty insights and access to high-quality products. For better access, myAster has expanded its 24/7 express delivery service to five Emirates in the UAE, bringing faster, more convenient access to beauty, wellness, and healthcare together in one platform.

Nalla Kurunaithy, CEO, Digital Health & Omnichannel, Aster DM Healthcare said, “myAster was built on the belief that healthcare and wellness should be connected, convenient, and centered around the individual. Our growth reflects a shift in how people want to experience care – seamlessly blending medical, preventive, and self-care services through one trusted platform.”

Earlier this year, myAster launched in Saudi Arabia with an AI and generative AI voice feature in collaboration with Google Cloud. The app now supports Arabic voice input, allowing users to describe symptoms in their native dialect for personalised, culturally relevant guidance.

AI-driven analysis connects users to the right specialists or services, bridging language barriers and reinforcing Aster’s commitment to inclusive, patient-centric care. Within just a few months of launch, myAster has already seen a significant increase in downloads and video consultations.

To celebrate its journey of growth and innovation, myAster is marking its third anniversary with an exclusive sale, offering up to 70 per cent off on top health, wellness, and beauty brands, including K-Beauty bestsellers, dermatologist-approved skincare, and leading health supplements.



Download the myAster app to avail the offers.