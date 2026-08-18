Mediclinic Middle East recognised by SRC as Network of Excellence in endoscopy

Mediclinic Middle East has been recognised by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Network of Excellence in Endoscopy, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering safe, high-quality and patient-centred gastrointestinal care.

This designation recognises Mediclinic Middle East's commitment to delivering high standards of quality patient care and safety, while consistently supporting high standards of clinical quality, patient care and safety across multiple facilities. It also reinforces the organisation's integrated model of care, ensuring patients benefit from the same level of expertise and excellence wherever they access endoscopy services within its Dubai network.

The recognition follows the accreditation of Mediclinic City Hospital, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital and Mediclinic Dubai Mall, all part of Mediclinic Middle East's Dubai network, as SRC Centers of Excellence in Endoscopy. Collectively, these accreditations enabled Mediclinic Middle East to achieve SRC's Network of Excellence in Endoscopy designation.

SRC accreditation is unique in recognising both the accredited facilities and the physicians delivering care. To achieve accreditation, providers undergo a rigorous independent assessment against internationally recognised standards evaluating physicians' expertise and experience, clinical pathways, consultative services, equipment, patient education and continuous quality improvement.