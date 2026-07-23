Youcloud Group builds on smarter growth through innovation

Youcloud Group is building an integrated ecosystem spanning payments, commerce, embedded finance and AI for SMEs. What inspired this vision, and how are you addressing the pain points faced by businesses navigating fragmented digital systems?

My journey actually began long before Youcloud. I came to the UAE 32 years ago as a young engineer looking for an opportunity to build a career. For nearly two decades, I had the privilege of being part of Emircom’s ( large technology player) growth journey, where I learnt invaluable lessons about technology, customer relationships and building businesses that create long-term value.

In 2011, I made the difficult decision to leave the corporate world. Entrepreneurship wasn’t something I had always planned, it was a leap of faith. I initially started a telecom services business, but over time I realised my real passion was not providing services. I wanted to build products that could solve problems for thousands of businesses, not just individual customers.

That became the foundation of Youcloud Group. We started with telecom services, however I was clear that I needed to build my own IP. We chose fintech because payments sit at the centre of every business. But very quickly we realised merchants don’t struggle only with payments, rather, they struggle with disconnected systems. They have one solution for payments, another for commerce, another for customer engagement, another for accounting and yet another for compliance.

Our vision was to bring all of these together into one intelligent ecosystem. Today, Youcloud combines payments, merchant commerce, AI, embedded finance, analytics and digital compliance so SMEs can focus on growing their businesses rather than managing multiple technology platforms.

From retail and hospitality solutions to payment infrastructure and analytics, Youcloud has evolved into a comprehensive merchant enablement platform. How do you see the role of fintech changing as SMEs increasingly seek a single operating system for growth?

Fintech has evolved tremendously over the past decade. Initially, the industry focused on digitising payments. Now it is about enabling business growth.

Every payment generates data. When that data is combined with artificial intelligence, embedded finance and analytics, it becomes a powerful decision-making tool. Merchants shouldn’t have to use five or six different systems to run their businesses. Technology should work quietly in the background while business owners focus on serving customers.

At Youcloud, we believe the future lies in creating an intelligent operating system for SMEs - one platform that manages commerce, payments, customer engagement, financing, compliance and business intelligence seamlessly.

AI will be the engine that connects all these services together.

As technologies such as AI, embedded finance, e-invoicing and blockchain reshape the future of commerce, which innovations do you believe will have the greatest impact on SMEs over the next five years, and how is Youcloud positioning itself to lead that transformation?

I believe we are entering one of the most exciting periods in the history of enterprise technology. AI will become the digital co-pilot for every business owner. Embedded finance will make access to credit simpler and more data-driven. Digital compliance through e-invoicing will fundamentally change how businesses interact with governments. Blockchain will strengthen trust by making digital documents secure, authentic and instantly verifiable.

At Youcloud, we are investing across all these areas. Through our joint venture with COVORO, we are building next-generation e-invoicing solutions to support the UAE’s digital compliance journey. Through our partnership with Print2Bloc, we are developing blockchain-enabled secure document issuance and validation solutions for governments and enterprises.

These initiatives are a natural extension of our vision. We are no longer simply building a fintech company, we are building a connected digital ecosystem where payments, commerce, finance, compliance and AI work together to help businesses grow.

When I look back at my own journey from arriving in the UAE over three decades ago to building businesses across multiple countries, I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunities the UAE has given me.

The UAE gave me the platform to build a career. Entrepreneurship gave me the freedom to build the future.

That belief continues to inspire everything we do at Youcloud Group.

Debashish Guha Roy: A quick snapshot

• 32 years in the UAE technology sector

• Founder of Youcloud Group (2011)

• Built Youcloud Paytech into a regional fintech platform operating across 9 countries

• Raised $1.5 million in growth capital, establishing a $5 million post-money valuation

• Driving the next growth phase by additional investment in the fintech business at +$10M valuation

• The strategic joint ventures at Youcloud group level in UAE e-invoicing (Covoro) and blockchain-secured digital documents (Print2Bloc)