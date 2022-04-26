Immigration consultants are trained to represent applicants applying to migrate to any country. There has been an increase in the number of immigration consultants in the UAE and all over the world. Always use an immigration consultant registered with ICCRC for Canada and Office of the MARA for Australia because they are bound by a code of professional ethics and the code of conduct. There is an increase in the number of unlicensed, inexperienced consultants who experiment with your application, increasing your chances of getting rejected,
The experience gained over many years while processing different cases, profiles, nationalities, and various situations would help increase your chances of success, as your application and documentation requirements change based on your nationality and place of study. So, it is best to use someone who has handled many applications in the past and knows the procedure, rather than choosing someone who will experiment, learn at your expense and risk your application.
Choosing a consultant who uses state-of-the-art technology will ensure your application is error free and using a consultant where calls are recorded will ensure you have proof in the future, if there is a dispute.
About Y-Axis
Y-Axis, established in 1999, is one of the largest immigration consultants in the world and in the GCC. Y-Axis is also the only immigration consultant in the UAE that has an IELTS test Centre with the British Council. Y-Axis is registered with Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants for Canada and Registered Migration Agents for Australia. Powered by Salesforce.com and 3CX Telephone Technology, Y-Axis ensures its customers have an error-free and smooth immigration journey.