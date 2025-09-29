GOLD/FOREX
World Heart Day: Thumbay University Hospital enhances cardiovascular services with advanced facilities

The hospital delivers full-spectrum cardiac care, from prevention to surgery

GN Focus Report
On the occasion of World Heart Day, Thumbay University Hospital reaffirms its commitment to advancing cardiovascular care in the region. Recognised as one of the UAE’s leading healthcare destinations, the hospital continues to play a pivotal role in promoting heart health through cutting-edge facilities, expert specialists, and comprehensive cardiac services.

This year, Thumbay University Hospital is planning to announce the introduction of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeries (CTVS), further strengthening its position as a regional hub for advanced heart care. The hospital has also added the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, a life-saving technology that provides artificial heart and lung support for critically ill patients suffering from severe cardiac or respiratory failure.

By integrating such advanced systems, the hospital ensures timely interventions in complex and life-threatening conditions, offering patients world-class treatment close to home.

Equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, catheterisation labs, and a dedicated team of cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, Thumbay University Hospital provides holistic cardiac care — from prevention and early detection to advanced surgical interventions and rehabilitation.

Commenting on the hospital’s role, the leadership emphasised that Thumbay University Hospital not only focuses on treatment but also drives community awareness, preventive screenings, and lifestyle education to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease, which remains one of the leading health challenges worldwide.

Through its expanding cardiac programmes, Thumbay University Hospital continues to set new benchmarks in patient care, reaffirming its mission of making advanced healthcare accessible to all.

