Burjeel Hospital: Leading the way in advanced heart care with precision and compassion

Burjeel’s interventional cardiology team brings together experience from across the globe. The team has strong expertise in performing angioplasties and deploying stents for blocked arteries. Their track record reflects high success rates, which is especially important when dealing with emergencies such as acute heart attacks.

The availability of specialists around the clock also ensures that patients in critical situations receive immediate treatment, minimising damage to the heart muscle. Beyond emergencies, the team also manages elective procedures for patients with chronic heart disease, tailoring interventions to individual health needs.

Not all heart problems involve blockages. Many patients struggle with arrhythmias, which are irregular heart rhythms that can cause palpitations, dizziness, or even sudden cardiac arrest. Burjeel Hospital has developed a focused service in electrophysiology and arrhythmia management. Here, patients can undergo detailed assessments to pinpoint the source of rhythm disturbances.

Treatments range from medication adjustments to device implantation, such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs). For those with more complex rhythm disorders, advanced ablation therapies are also available. This combination of diagnostic precision and targeted treatment allows patients to regain stability and confidence in their daily lives.

Offering accurate diagnosis