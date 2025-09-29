Burjeel Hospital: Leading the way in advanced heart care with precision and compassion

Hospital combines technology, expertise, and compassion for patient support at every stage
Heart health is one of the most pressing medical concerns of our time. Across the world, more people are facing cardiovascular challenges earlier in life, and the impact on families and communities is profound. Over the years, Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi has established a reputation as a trusted destination for individuals seeking advanced heart care. Its Cardiology Department blends technology, clinical expertise, and a strong focus on patient well-being, ensuring that every stage of the journey, from prevention to recovery, is carefully supported.
At the core of Burjeel Hospital’s cardiology services are its advanced cardiac catheterisation laboratories. These labs are equipped with the latest generation of imaging and interventional tools, designed to support complex coronary procedures. From angioplasty and stent placement to structural interventions that correct abnormalities within the heart, the facilities are built to handle high-risk and technically demanding cases.
For patients, this means quicker access to minimally invasive treatments that can restore blood flow, repair damaged vessels, and improve outcomes, often without the need for open-heart surgery. The emphasis is not only on precision but also on safety and recovery, with protocols that ensure patients return to their lives sooner.
Burjeel’s interventional cardiology team brings together experience from across the globe. The team has strong expertise in performing angioplasties and deploying stents for blocked arteries. Their track record reflects high success rates, which is especially important when dealing with emergencies such as acute heart attacks.
The availability of specialists around the clock also ensures that patients in critical situations receive immediate treatment, minimising damage to the heart muscle. Beyond emergencies, the team also manages elective procedures for patients with chronic heart disease, tailoring interventions to individual health needs.
Not all heart problems involve blockages. Many patients struggle with arrhythmias, which are irregular heart rhythms that can cause palpitations, dizziness, or even sudden cardiac arrest. Burjeel Hospital has developed a focused service in electrophysiology and arrhythmia management. Here, patients can undergo detailed assessments to pinpoint the source of rhythm disturbances.
Treatments range from medication adjustments to device implantation, such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs). For those with more complex rhythm disorders, advanced ablation therapies are also available. This combination of diagnostic precision and targeted treatment allows patients to regain stability and confidence in their daily lives.
Whether evaluating congenital defects, measuring the extent of damage after a heart attack, or planning interventions, imaging plays a central role. Patients benefit from faster, non-invasive assessments that guide treatment decisions and reduce uncertainty. Accurate diagnosis is the foundation of effective treatment, and Burjeel has invested heavily in cardiac imaging.
The department offers state-of-the-art tools, including 3D echocardiography, CT coronary angiography, and cardiac MRI. These technologies allow cardiologists to look beyond symptoms and obtain a clear, three-dimensional picture of the heart’s structure and function.
Heart failure remains a major challenge for patients and their families. It is a chronic condition that requires ongoing management rather than a single intervention. Burjeel Hospital addresses this through its dedicated Heart Failure Clinic.
This clinic takes a comprehensive approach, bringing together cardiologists, nurses, dietitians, and rehabilitation specialists. Patients receive tailored plans that combine medication, lifestyle guidance, and regular monitoring.
The goal is to reduce hospital readmissions, control symptoms such as breathlessness and fatigue, and most importantly, improve quality of life. The clinic also emphasises patient education, helping individuals and their caregivers understand how to manage the condition at home and when to seek immediate help.
After a cardiac procedure or major event such as a heart attack, the journey does not end once the patient leaves the hospital. Recovery is often a long process, and Burjeel’s Post-Procedure Cardiac Rehabilitation programme is designed to make that journey smoother.
Rehabilitation plans typically include monitored exercise sessions, nutritional counselling, and stress management techniques. Patients are guided step by step, building strength and confidence while reducing the risk of future complications.
For many, this structured support is what transforms a life-threatening episode into a turning point for better long-term health.
Cardiac emergencies can strike at any time, and Burjeel Hospital has built a system to respond immediately. Its Emergency Cardiac Services are available around the clock, staffed by specialists trained to recognise and treat heart attacks and other urgent conditions without delay.
The presence of catheterisation labs on-site means that lifesaving interventions such as angioplasty can be performed within minutes of a patient’s arrival. This rapid response is critical in preserving heart muscle and improving survival rates. Ambulance coordination and triage protocols further ensure that patients are seamlessly guided into the right pathway of care.
While technology and expertise form the backbone of the department, what often stands out most to patients is the personal attention they receive. The cardiology team emphasises communication, making sure patients and families understand the nature of their condition and the treatment options available.
This patient-centered approach also extends to preventive care. Risk factors such as diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles are common in the region. By addressing these through screenings, lifestyle counselling, and early interventions, the department is not only treating disease but also working to prevent it.
Burjeel Hospital also serves as a platform for training and collaboration. The cardiology team regularly engages in knowledge exchange with international experts and participates in research to improve treatment protocols. By being part of the wider medical community, the hospital ensures that patients in Abu Dhabi benefit from global advancements in cardiovascular medicine.
Moreover, multidisciplinary collaboration within the hospital means that complex cases involving other conditions such as diabetes or kidney disease are managed in a coordinated manner. This holistic view of health recognises that the heart cannot be treated in isolation from the rest of the body.
Heart disease often brings fear and uncertainty, but access to skilled care can make all the difference. At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, the Cardiology Department is a place where cutting-edge technology meets compassionate care.
In a region where cardiovascular disease remains a significant health challenge, Burjeel Hospital’s commitment to comprehensive heart care offers hope, healing, and a pathway to healthier lives.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox