Why UAE shoppers flock to locally produced poultry for freshness and trust

UAE poultry demand grows as buyers compare price, quality and convenience
In the poultry aisles of UAE supermarkets, the growing preference for locally produced chicken and eggs is hard to miss. More shoppers are turning to homegrown brands, drawn by the promise of freshness and a shorter journey from farm to shelf. Price still matters, but many consumers balance it against origin, quality and trust in the producer. At the same time, product innovation is picking up pace, from ready-to-cook cuts and marinated variants to portion-friendly packs and cleaner-label offerings designed for busy, health-conscious households.
Industry leaders say growing consumer awareness around food sourcing and supply reliability is strengthening demand for poultry produced within the UAE. For many shoppers, knowing where their food comes from and how quickly it reaches stores is becoming an increasingly important factor in their buying decisions.
“The shift is noticeable in both the numbers and in everyday behaviour. The UAE already has one of the highest poultry consumption rates globally, around four times the global average, so people here know what they consume and they care about quality,” says Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group.
Safi cites market data to illustrate how fresh poultry is gaining ground within the overall consumption mix.
“What we’re seeing is a move towards fresh and locally produced options. Fresh chicken now makes up around 30 per cent of total consumption and has been growing at roughly 5 per cent over the past two years, while frozen chicken is largely flat. There is also a strong demand for eggs. The UAE consumes about 2.5 billion eggs annually, and more than half are produced locally. This share continues to grow, up around 10 per cent in the past two years alone, as people better understand what local production means in terms of freshness and traceability.”
For many households, Safi says, the appeal of local poultry is rooted in practical considerations around freshness and reliability.
“For most families, it comes down to simple things. They want to know where their food comes from and they want it fresh. At Al Ain Farms Group, our locally produced chicken and eggs reach shelves quickly and are fully traceable across the value chain. They are also produced under strict halal and quality standards. This reliability and consistency are why more people are choosing locally produced options over imported ones,” he says.
Other prominent brands in the sector are seeing similar patterns, particularly as shoppers become more attentive to food safety and supply chains.
“Residents are conscious about where their food comes from and how it is produced. Freshness, traceability, and food safety now strongly influence purchasing decisions,” says Tareq Sallam, CEO-Holding at Arabian Farms.
“Locally produced poultry and eggs reach the market faster, delivering better freshness and quality. Many families also value supporting the UAE food security,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Tulsi Gangaramani, General Manager at Al Jazira Poultry, echoes this sentiment, emphasising the quality assurance and traceability benefits of local egg production.
“Locally produced eggs offer an unmatched freshness advantage due to the significantly shorter time required to reach consumers from farm to table. Moreover, egg producers in the UAE adhere to strict quality and safety standards. Locally produced eggs also offer strong traceability, as they can easily be tracked back to the production farm, further strengthening consumer confidence.”
Meanwhile, supermarket shelves are also reflecting growing interest in speciality poultry products such as organic, free-range and antibiotic-free eggs and chicken.
While these options still represent a smaller segment of the market, they are expanding steadily as more consumers pay attention to nutrition, production practices and animal welfare.
Safi from Al Ain Farms Group says the premium category has seen stronger traction in eggs than in chicken so far.
“It is definitely growing, but it is still evolving. The bigger driver in chicken today is still convenience over enrichment, with factors such as pack format, pricing, and availability influencing most decisions. People want fresh, good-quality protein and they want it to be easy to buy and easy to use.”
Eggs, however, show a clearer divide between standard and premium segments. “Standard eggs still account for roughly 90 per cent of total sales, but premium categories, including enriched, cage-free, and free-range, now account for around 8 to 10 per cent of the market and have been growing faster at an average rate of 16 per cent over the past two years,” Safi explains.
Sallam says that rising consumer awareness is gradually broadening the appeal of premium and speciality ranges.
“Demand for organic, free-range and antibiotic-free poultry is steadily growing in the UAE. A few years ago, it was largely a niche segment limited to highly health-conscious consumers.”
Greater access to information about nutrition and farming practices is influencing how consumers approach their food choices.
“More shoppers read labels and actively look for products that support healthier lifestyles,” Sallam says, adding, “While these premium options remain smaller than conventional poultry, they are gradually moving towards mainstream.”
While freshness and origin matter more, poultry remains a staple protein for many households, making affordability key in purchasing decisions.
“Price always matters, and that holds true across categories. Frozen poultry still holds a large share because it’s often the most affordable option. But at the same time, locally produced fresh chicken continues to grow, which tells you that people are looking beyond price only,” says Safi.
Brand trust and consistent quality also influence the final choice when consumers compare products on the shelf.
“What often makes the difference is trust and quality. Families want to know where their food comes from and how it’s produced,” says Safi, adding, “While price plays a role, many households see local fresh poultry as good value overall. Especially now, with more awareness around food security and supply reliability, people are paying closer attention to origin, consistency, and trust alongside cost.”
Mazen Al Refae, Group Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Rawabi, says consumers weigh several factors when deciding between imported and locally produced poultry.
“Consumers today are certainly more price-conscious, especially with the wider range of poultry options available in the market. However, when choosing between lower-priced imported poultry and locally produced fresh chicken, price is only one part of the decision. Many consumers in the UAE increasingly prioritise freshness, quality, and trust in the brand, particularly for products served regularly to their families,” Al Refae says.
Gangaramani agrees, pointing out that even in a staple category such as eggs, purchasing decisions are rarely driven by price alone.
“While consumers remain mindful of price, purchasing decisions in everyday staples such as eggs, are also shaped by factors such as origin, quality and confidence in the brand,” Gangaramani says.
“Locally produced eggs benefit from shorter supply chains and strong traceability, giving consumers greater assurance around freshness and consistent food safety standards,”
With families experimenting more in the kitchen despite busy schedules, local brands are introducing products that cut prep time without sacrificing quality.
Ready-to-cook cuts, marinated chicken options and portion-friendly packaging are increasingly appearing on supermarket shelves, allowing consumers to prepare meals faster while still using fresh ingredients. Cleaner ingredient lists and transparent labelling are also becoming important selling points as shoppers pay closer attention to what goes into their food.
Al Refae says that innovation in formats and packaging is central to meeting customer expectations.
“Consumer lifestyles today demand convenience without compromising on quality. To meet these expectations, we continue to innovate across our poultry portfolio with ready-to-cook and value-added formats that simplify meal preparation,” says Al Refae, adding, “At the same time, we maintain clean-label products made from fresh chicken and high-quality ingredients to meet growing demand for transparency and healthier choices.”