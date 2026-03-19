Why UAE shoppers flock to locally produced poultry for freshness and trust

“The shift is noticeable in both the numbers and in everyday behaviour. The UAE already has one of the highest poultry consumption rates globally, around four times the global average, so people here know what they consume and they care about quality,” says Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group.

Safi cites market data to illustrate how fresh poultry is gaining ground within the overall consumption mix.

“What we’re seeing is a move towards fresh and locally produced options. Fresh chicken now makes up around 30 per cent of total consumption and has been growing at roughly 5 per cent over the past two years, while frozen chicken is largely flat. There is also a strong demand for eggs. The UAE consumes about 2.5 billion eggs annually, and more than half are produced locally. This share continues to grow, up around 10 per cent in the past two years alone, as people better understand what local production means in terms of freshness and traceability.”