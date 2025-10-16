GOLD/FOREX
UAE investments underscore Georgia’s rise as regional hub for trade, energy, connectivity

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
Why invest in Georgia?

Georgia’s emergence as a gateway between Europe and Asia is drawing sustained interest from the UAE, with Emirati firms leading transformative investments in real estate, logistics and energy. The country’s strong performance in the first half of 2025 has led the IMF to upgrade its growth forecasts, noting the economy’s ‘impressive resilience’. By combining geographic advantage with pro-investor policy, Georgia presents a compelling long-term proposition.

Georgia holds incredible potential, and we are proud to support its rise
Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar Founder and Chairman
At the forefront is Emaar’s $6.6 billion investment in projects across Tbilisi and Batumi. “These developments reflect our long-term commitment to Georgia,” says Emaar Founder and Chairman Mohamed Alabbar. “Together, they will generate tens of thousands of jobs, attract billions in foreign investment, and deliver sustained contributions to the Georgian economy,” he adds—reflecting expectations that other investors will follow suit.

Logistics is also in focus. Abu Dhabi Ports Group is investing in the Tbilisi Intermodal Hub, part of efforts to leverage Georgia’s strategic location amid shifting trade dynamics. “With our investments in Tbilisi and elsewhere along the Middle Corridor, we are strengthening global supply chains,” says Managing Director and Group CEO Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi. The World Bank forecasts the volume of goods along this route to triple by 2030, underscoring its importance.

Tbilisi Intermodal Hub is a significant step in our long-term plan
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi
In energy, meanwhile, Masdar has partnered with the Georgian Energy Development Fund to expand renewable capacity—supporting energy transition and highlighting the nation’s vast potential in the sector. Taken together, these investments represent a significant vote of long-term confidence in Georgia’s economic momentum.

