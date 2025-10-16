Why invest in Georgia?

Logistics is also in focus. Abu Dhabi Ports Group is investing in the Tbilisi Intermodal Hub, part of efforts to leverage Georgia’s strategic location amid shifting trade dynamics. “With our investments in Tbilisi and elsewhere along the Middle Corridor, we are strengthening global supply chains,” says Managing Director and Group CEO Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi. The World Bank forecasts the volume of goods along this route to triple by 2030, underscoring its importance.