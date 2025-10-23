Pullman Hotel in Tbilisi: A new benchmark for global hospitality

The hotel Tbilisi’s Axis Towers blends bold design with top business-leisure appeal
Perched atop the highest skyscraper in Tbilisi, the Pullman Hotel offers sweeping city views from its 215 rooms and suites. But beyond the striking skyline and landmark location, newly appointed General Manager Sébastien Vincent sees the hotel as a platform for repositioning Georgia on the global tourism map.
"Only 5% of our guests come from the domestic market; the rest are international," says Vincent, who joined Pullman in July 2025. With more than 30 years of international experience across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Central Asia, Vincent brings a dynamic leadership style, strategic acumen and deep passion for hospitality to one of Georgia’s most iconic luxury destinations.
Housed in the signature spiralling Axis Towers in the neighbourhood of Vake—a growing commercial and diplomatic hub—Pullman delivers globally attuned hospitality with one of the city’s largest conference facilities spanning over 2,000 sqm, a French restaurant, the highest sky bar, a spa and an indoor pool with a retractable ceiling.
Pullman’s focus on international tourists ensures strategic alignment with Georgia’s evolving tourism ecosystem. The hotel partners work closely with the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA) to attract leisure groups and business events.
Georgia’s recent diplomatic engagements with the UAE have strengthened its visibility as a travel and investment destination. The hotel’s guests increasingly arrive from Dubai and Riyadh for both business and pleasure, taking advantage of direct flights, mild summer temperatures and skiing in the Caucasus mountains. “Georgia is a unique and safe destination, which is important for tourists,” Vincent notes.
Georgia expects over 250 new hotels to open nationwide by 2027, reflecting a tourism sector on the rise. Positioned within this momentum, Pullman Axis Towers stands out—catering to growing international demand with a blend of business-ready infrastructure, curated lifestyle offerings and high-end leisure amenities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox