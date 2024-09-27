As businesses increasingly digitise, and travel and ecommerce become critical drivers of economic growth, Visa offers a convenient and secure cross-border experience for both consumers and businesses alike. Through innovative solutions, robust security features, and personalised offers, Visa is shaping a seamless and rewarding digital payment landscape for travellers.
From the planning and booking phase to the actual journey and onsite experience, Visa makes its presence felt through its varied solutions. It provides attractive discounts and exclusive offers for hotel bookings and car rentals through strategic partnerships with Booking.com, Agoda.com, IHG, Jumeirah Hotels, the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection and more, making destinations more accessible and affordable for consumers. In addition, Visa’s co-branded travel cards offer numerous benefits, including bonus air miles, accelerated rewards, booking through points, complimentary lounge access and travel insurance.
Enhancing security and peace of mind
With over $10 billion invested in technology over the past five years, Visa’s advanced security solutions ensure safe digital payments at every stage of a traveller’s journey, be it booking flights, paying for accommodations, or making purchases abroad. “As a leader in cross-border payments, Visa employs advanced technology and state-of-the-art fraud detection systems to monitor and protect every transaction globally, ensuring consumer safety 24/7, 365 days a year,” says Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the GCC at Visa. “This commitment to security has resulted in relatively low fraud rates.”
Comprehensive travel protection
Beyond securing digital payments, Visa offers comprehensive travel protection that allows travellers to focus on their journeys without undue worry. Consumers are able to access benefits such as emergency medical assistance, travel insurance, coverage for rented cars and emergency card replacement while travelling. “We provide the security and safety needed throughout the journey,” says Dr Jaffar. “For example, when you purchase your ticket with a Visa card, there are built-in protections. If your travel is disrupted, you are covered as a cardholder. Additionally, many Visa cards offer protections that people might not be aware of—such as compensation if your luggage is lost or delayed by a few hours, depending on the terms.”
It doesn’t end there either. Visa continues to enhance consumers’ experiences at the destination too. “We work continuously to provide exclusive, targeted offers and programmes that present new and unique experiences to cardholders,” says Dr Jaffar.