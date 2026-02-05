AVIO PRO expands global reach with strategic partnerships in global aviation and industrial supply chains

Market strength is reinforced by extensive inventory and leading global brand partnerships
Dubai: In sectors where precision, regulatory compliance, and reliability are critical, AVIO PRO General Trading LLC has steadily established itself as a trusted supplier across the aviation, industrial, automotive, and marine industries.
Headquartered in Dubai, the company operates across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, delivering globally approved products while ensuring dependable local-market support. AVIO PRO’s growth has been driven by a clear focus on quality assurance, authorised partnerships, and long-term customer trust.
A cornerstone of the company’s success is its role as an authorised distributor of AeroShell products, serving a wide geographic footprint that includes the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda, Rwanda, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives. In the tightly regulated aviation sector, such authorization highlights AVIO PRO’s strong operational standards and technical credibility.
Beyond aviation lubricants, the company has diversified its offerings by becoming a distributor of AkzoNobel Paints, supporting industries where advanced protective and performance coatings are essential. AVIO PRO further enhances its maintenance and industrial solutions portfolio as a sub-distributor of LPS products, globally recognised for corrosion control, lubrication, and equipment care.
AVIO PRO’s market strength is reinforced by its extensive inventory and partnerships with leading global brands. As a stockist for Mobil, Nyco, Goodyear Tyres, Molykote, Loctite, SKF Greases, and ZOK 27, the company provides comprehensive solutions for aviation maintenance, manufacturing, marine operations, and heavy industry. Its wide range of industrial, automotive, and marine lubricants ensures consistent product availability for critical operations.
Leading the organisation is Managing Director Sayyed Azfar Abbas Ashary, whose approach emphasises sustainable growth and long-term partnerships. Under his leadership, AVIO PRO has prioritised principal relationships, supply reliability, and responsive customer service across diverse international markets.
“Our growth is built on trust-trust from global brands that authorise us and trust from customers who depend on us for mission-critical operations,” the company stated. “In aviation and industry, reliability is not optional; it is a responsibility.”
As regional demand continues to rise and industry standards evolve, AVIO PRO General Trading LLC remains well-positioned to support the next phase of aviation and industrial development-powered by global partnerships, regional expertise, and a commitment to operational excellence.
For more information, visit www.aviopro.net
