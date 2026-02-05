The quiet confidence of modern Indian culture

Classical vocalist T.M. Krishna, long a thoughtful voice on art and society, has argued that tradition must remain questioning to stay alive. In public lectures and essays, he has emphasised that “art loses its power when it becomes a symbol rather than an enquiry.” This insistence on enquiry over representation aligns closely with the present cultural mood.

Across genres, the emphasis is on immersion, not display; on inheritance, not assertion.

Literature and the everyday republic

In literature, too, the everyday has reclaimed centre stage. Writers across Indian languages are less invested in representing the nation than in inhabiting specific lives, landscapes, and interior worlds.

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan’s work, for instance, derives its force from fidelity to place and language. Identity emerges organically, without announcement. English-language writers such as Amit Chaudhuri, have similarly argued that culture resides in the ordinary, in how people speak, listen, and live, rather than in grand declarations.

This focus on the quotidian reflects a republic increasingly at ease with itself. The urge to explain India to itself or to the world has diminished. Global recognition is no longer the objective; it is a by-product.

Design, craft, and quiet confidence

Beyond the arts, this cultural reset is visible in design and fashion. Indian designers are working with indigenous materials and techniques not as symbols of nationalism, but as living resources.

Designer Anita Dongre, whose work integrates traditional craft with contemporary design, has spoken about authenticity as continuity rather than revival. “Sustainability and craft are not trends for us,” she says.