Vice President Sebastien Pillay: How UAE ties spur Seychelles growth

Seychelles deepens UAE ties to boost investment and sustainable growth
After serving as a member of parliament for 15 years, Sebastien Pillay was appointed vice president in October 2025. A former mathematics teacher and lecturer at the University of Seychelles, Pillay’s career in public service has covered a variety of roles, including leader of the opposition and chair of the Finance and Public Accounts Committee – crucial to shaping his rounded view of government strategy and policymaking. “These roles gave me a broad understanding across sectors and a knowledge base beyond the areas in which I was originally trained,” he says.
With Seychelles and the UAE reaffirming cooperation in December 2025, deepening engagement with the Emirates is one of the administration’s key goals, building on partnerships that span renewable energy, education, security and more. In this interview, the vice president sets out the opportunities across the Seychelles economy and how the government is boosting investment appeal.
What are your economic priorities to advance sustainable development?
Seychelles has many economic opportunities to support long-term sustainable development. We have not been blessed with the natural resources that many African countries have, so we have tailored our economy around the resources we do have.
There are investment opportunities in the blue economy, as well as in tourism. To support this, we have embarked on infrastructure development to unlock further investment. This includes land reclamation that will support luxury tourism and infrastructure development, as well as broader infrastructure development. We are also creating opportunities in medical tourism and providing opportunities for investment in the financial services sector.
We want to ensure that what is developed in Seychelles meets the highest quality standards.Sebastien Pillay, Vice President
How does Seychelles’ relationship with the UAE strengthen long-term development?
Our bilateral relationship with the UAE goes beyond diplomacy; it is also fraternal, with regular people-to-people exchanges. We share a similar mindset on development for our people and investment in human capital.
Through the UAE, we can benefit from progress in technology and digital development, which can help Seychelles improve services and strengthen our capacity to provide a more conducive environment for economic growth. We also benefit from the UAE’s strong global network, which enables us to interface with potential investors, agencies and individuals who can support programmes for the people of Seychelles.
Education and health are core priorities. We are looking to drive an intellectual evolution in education to better integrate technology, and in health as well. Seychelles has previously received support from the UAE, including the diagnostic centre sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and the Family Hospital. That investment will continue because it is an investment in the Seychellois people.
Maritime security is also critical. Seychelles treats maritime security as a primary concern, including tackling organised crime such as drug trafficking and human trafficking. This relationship therefore spans key sectors and many others, including renewable energy, where support is important to help reduce our carbon footprint. Seychelles prides itself on defending the environment, and we intend to continue doing so.
Through this bilateral relationship, we continue to garner support. We are grateful to count on the UAE not only as a strategic economic partner in trade and commerce, but also as a technical partner across many spheres.
What are the key opportunities for UAE partners and investors?
Foreign direct investment is a key component of sustainable development, and Seychelles relies on it to generate more local economic activity. There are many opportunities for this, including tourism and real estate.
A key advantage in Seychelles is that real estate does not significantly depreciate; often, it appreciates. That makes it an attractive investment. There are also opportunities in digital transformation. Seychelles offers a stable economic outlook and political and security environment. With a growing financial and digital sector, investors can help position Seychelles as a regional hub.
How are you strengthening the regulatory environment?
We are reviewing different elements of the regulatory framework, including reducing the time spent in processes. People often talk about the ease of doing business, but it is also about the ease of starting a business. Doing business in Seychelles is not difficult if processes are aligned correctly, allowing businesses to grow.
We welcome investment and will continue providing a climate that supports investors. We are strengthening the framework so investors clearly understand what they are entitled to and what is expected of them. In the past, there has sometimes been a lack of clarity on these points, and we are keen to address this.
Across different cycles, we will continue reviewing these areas to provide the best possible investor climate, so investors feel comfortable and can participate in the country’s economic growth. The key is a participatory approach, integrating investment into the Seychelles economy, which supports better returns and stronger long-term participation.
What are Seychelles’ advantages as a destination for investment?
Seychelles’ strategic geographic location makes it appealing for investment across many areas. We are far from major weather events such as cyclones and earthquakes, so capital investment in infrastructure is less likely to be significantly affected by extreme weather. Political stability is also important. We have a very low crime rate and strong security, which helps protect investment and reduces exposure to security risks that exist in other countries.
We have established cybercrime regulations through different laws and are strengthening them further to protect the digital component of investment and ensure transactions are not susceptible to external attacks. We also offer a range of sectors for investment. We want to ensure that what is developed in Seychelles meets the highest quality standards. Any company investing here benefits from association with the Seychelles brand. Protecting and evolving that brand value is a key priority.
Why is now the right time for investors to consider Seychelles?
We are providing the best possible environment for investors across more sectors than before. We are expanding opportunities by improving processes and exploring possibilities in manufacturing and other sectors to increase and boost our export base, which had not been done before.
With the drive to digitalise the economy, payment platforms will be faster, investors’ ability to recoup investment will improve and investment value over time can increase. Seychelles offers an exclusive environment and an exclusive product, whether in tourism, the blue economy or the environment sector, that is second to none in Africa.