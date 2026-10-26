GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

'People are in deep, deep anger': France's PM, key ministers to meet student leaders Monday

Government Faces Mounting Pressure Over High School Reforms and Living Costs

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu (C) reacts at a police station during a visit to Limoges in the context of security and reconstruction efforts after a group of individuals forced entry into the town hall building during last weekend's protest action against the "high cost of living" in Limoges on October 23, 2026.
France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu (C) reacts at a police station during a visit to Limoges in the context of security and reconstruction efforts after a group of individuals forced entry into the town hall building during last weekend's protest action against the "high cost of living" in Limoges on October 23, 2026.
AFP

France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office announced that he and the country's two education ministers would meet  student leaders Monday before speaking to journalists.

Sunday's announcement came after another weekend of protests over the state of the country's high schools and the cost of living, with pressure mounting on the government to deliver promised reforms to the education system.

National Education Minister Edouard Geffray and Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste will join Lecornu for talks with student leaders Monday at Matignon, the prime minister's office in Paris.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here 

Following that meeting, Geffray and Baptiste will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Students at France's high schools have been campaigning for better conditions in their schools and a reform of the education for more than a month.

But the police response to their demonstrations, which included blockades of school, has been fiercely criticised as heavyhanded by parents, students, rights groups and opposition politicians.

Several teenage protesters have been seriously injured and thousands arrested.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Good News International Church Pastor Paul Mackenzie attends court verdict where he is accused of murdering over 191 people, in Mombasa, Kenya, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Wachira)

What to know about Kenya's starvation cult

3m read
Sebastien Pillay: How UAE ties spur Seychelles growth

Sebastien Pillay: How UAE ties spur Seychelles growth

4m read
Sheikh Mohammed sets out three rules for future leaders

Sheikh Mohammed sets out three rules for future leaders

4m read
BJP leader shot dead in Bengal

BJP leader shot dead in Bengal's Bolpur

2m read