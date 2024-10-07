V Perfumes, UAE’s number-one perfume retailer, is thrilled to announce the re-opening of its store in Al Barsha Mall this October. Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former Minister of Environment and Water, inaugurated the event.

After a long wait, the much-anticipated grand reopening took place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 11am. The renovated store, located in Al Barsha Mall, Dubai, offers a wide selection of high-quality fragrances and an exceptional shopping experience.

The grand reopening was an event not to be missed. Visitors had the opportunity to try the latest perfume collections, featuring exclusive fragrances from V Perfumes as well as international brands they know and love.

V Perfumes is one of the largest perfume retail chains in the UAE and other GCC countries. With 49 exclusive outlets, the brand is currently expanding its presence in the Middle East, the USA, and other global regions.