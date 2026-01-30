University of Dubai: A hub for global learning and innovation

GOLD/FOREX
A state-of-the-art campus designed for academic and social growth

The University of Dubai (UD) is a prestigious institution in the UAE, known for its academic excellence and commitment to innovation. Founded in 1997, UD offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across disciplines such as Business Administration, Law, Engineering and Information Technology.

Accredited by both the UAE Ministry of Education and international bodies like AACSB and ABET, UD ensures that its curriculum meets global standards.

The university places a strong emphasis on practical learning and industry connections, partnering with leading organisations to provide internships, research opportunities, and career support. UD is also dedicated to sustainability and entrepreneurship, fostering a culture of innovation among its students.

With a diverse student body and faculty from around the world, UD offers a truly global learning environment. Its state-of-the-art campus, located in Dubai International Academic City, provides a stimulating environment for students to thrive academically and socially.

